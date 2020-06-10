Highgate Police back Halo app in hope of chatting with members of the community online

Highgate’s local coppers are hoping a new app can boost engagement with members of the community.

The neighbourhood policing team in the Highgate ward in Haringey are working with Halo – an app designed to facilitate live chat locally.

Pc Martin Nicholls said: “The intention is to give the community live one to one chat with their local police officers once a month or so. We have only just linked in with this app and believe that it has the potential to do well with local residents in the future.”

The app is being used across the Met and the Highgate officers hope it will help improve their community presence and give local people a chance to get to now their beat bobbies.

People living in the ward are encouraged to join the app on localhalo.com

Halo is billed as an app that connects communities and makes it easier for local people to speak with public bodies like the council and police.