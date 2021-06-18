Highgate residents challenge plans for 'intrusive' 16-metre 5G mast

Published: 2:17 PM June 18, 2021

Where the new 5G mast would stand at 141 Archway Road, near St Augustine's church - Credit: Google

Plans have returned for a 16-metre 5G telecommunications mast in Highgate – which some residents say would “detract” from its conservation area.

Three, the UK's main network provider of 5G internet, has put proposals to Haringey Council for a 52-foot mast and three cabinets on a section of pavement in Archway Road, near St Augustine’s church.

A previous application for a 20-metre mast in the same spot, across the road from Highgate Art School, was rejected last September.

Around 15 objections have been lodged to date (June 18), including from the Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee.

Three says the plans would offer the community a “reliable” internet network, increasing local connection speeds.

A Cromwell Avenue resident, objecting to the plan, wrote that the proposal is ill-suited to its surroundings.

“This will ruin the area and its character and make it ugly with that monstrosity in full view,” they said.

Another resident, from Highgate Hill, said: “The enormous pole and the associated cabinets would be intrusive and detract from this rather attractive planted area.

“The pole and the cabinets would take space from the paved pedestrian area. In these days of social distancing and increased walking, pedestrians need more space, not less.”

The mast and cabinets would be placed near the Langdon Park Road bus stop – and TfL said it would not support the plan if it reduced the cleared footway width to less than three metres.

Cllr Paul Dennison (Lib Dem, Highgate) told the Ham&High: “Though I am pleased to see the rollout of 5G masts gathering pace, it is important that all usual planning considerations apply.

Cllr Paul Dennison (Lib Dem, Highgate) - Credit: Haringey Liberal Democrats

“Highgate is a conservation area, so applications that detract from that cannot be justified.

“We want to work with developers to identify sites and help them deliver this infrastructure, not deal with constant speculative applications in unsuitable areas.

“I am sceptical that a 50-foot tall mast located on a busy high street is in any way a suitable application.”

A Three spokesperson said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Haringey.

“We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and our submission for new masts is critical to making this happen.”

The planning application submitted is for prior approval, under permitted development.

Residents can comment on the plans until June 25 using reference number HGY/2021/1420 via Haringey’s online planning portal.