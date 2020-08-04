Search

Advanced search

Highgate Newtown Community Centre warns pandemic is still taking ‘huge’ toll as grant funding ends

PUBLISHED: 10:16 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 04 August 2020

Nafeisa Guleid, Sandeep Singh, Harry Mackrill, James Morrison-Corley and Sharon White helping out for HNCC. Picture: Highgate Newtown Community Centre

Nafeisa Guleid, Sandeep Singh, Harry Mackrill, James Morrison-Corley and Sharon White helping out for HNCC. Picture: Highgate Newtown Community Centre

Archant

Highgate Newtown Community Centre (HNCC) says its £30,000 government grant has helped it to reach around 1,000 people per week during the pandemic – but it has warned there is no replacement funding.

The community centre received the grant from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) for a seven-week period, which comes to an end on Sunday (August 9).

The £30,000 has been split between Highgate Newtown, Kentish Town Community Centre and Castlehaven Community Centre (CCC).

A large proportion of the grant was spent on fresh fruit and vegetables, and a food bank has been set up at CCC in response to the coronavirus crisis.

HNCC said it was “really grateful” for the Defra grant and the “amazing generosity” of the local community – from businesses to residents to fellow food banks – who continue to donate and support its services through the pandemic.

But Mags O’Reilly, operations manager for HNCC, said the importance of the centre’s work – and the ways it could sustain funding – were still vital ahead of a potential second wave.

Mags told the Ham&High: “The pandemic is still having huge impact.

You may also want to watch:

“Every week we have more people coming who have been made redundant and lost their jobs.

“Some people’s situation has improved but our numbers aren’t getting any less because as some people start to go back to work and be taken off furlough, there are more people coming on stream who are losing their jobs and being redundant.

“The work is still really vital to the wellbeing of the community.”

HNCC’s £30,000 grant was allocated from Defra’s food charities grant fund, which has awarded more than £3.5 million to charities in England.

Food minister Victoria Prentis said: “London’s food charities have seen a significant increase in demand over the past four months, yet they continue to do an amazing job of getting food supplies to the most vulnerable in our society.

“These community organisations have been a lifeline for many – with some even offering delivery services for those who have been unable to leave their homes to get food.

“That is why it is so important that they have the extra support they need at this difficult time.”

To donate to HNCC click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate Newtown Community Centre warns pandemic is still taking ‘huge’ toll as grant funding ends

Nafeisa Guleid, Sandeep Singh, Harry Mackrill, James Morrison-Corley and Sharon White helping out for HNCC. Picture: Highgate Newtown Community Centre

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt ‘seriously considering’ Lib Dem mayoral candidate bid

Luisa Porritt. Picture: Harry Taylor

Murtagh spell inspires Surrey collapse, gives Middlesex control

Middlesex's Tim Murtagh (right) celebrates taking the wicket of Surrey's Ryan Patel

Danny Rose keen to play for Tottenham Hotspur again

Newcastle United's Emil Krafth (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose battle for the ball