'It’s exciting to be a part of this spirit': Keir Starmer becomes centre patron

Hannah Simpson

Published: 8:57 AM February 15, 2021    Updated: 9:08 AM February 15, 2021
Keir Starmer at the opening of Highgate Newtown Community Centre's woodwork workshop. Picture: Polly

Keir Starmer at the opening of Highgate Newtown Community Centre's woodwork workshop in September 2020 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been announced as patron of Highgate Newtown Community Centre (HNCC). 

The centre offers activities and support for the community, as well as a foodbank and other services.

Mr Starmer said: “It’s a great pleasure to take on the role of patron at Highgate Newtown Community Centre.

"Since becoming MP for Holborn and St Pancras in 2015, I have been so impressed by the way in which the team here supports, motivates, and brings together its community. No challenge is too great, and it’s exciting to be a part of this spirit.”

HNCC director Andrew Sanalitro said: “I am so very pleased Sir Keir has come on board as we plan for the new build and a range of new services.

“By working as one team, we will achieve a fabulous new centre and the services people really do want for all ages. It's good news for us all.”

Camden Council approved plans for the redevelopment of the centre's Bertram Street site in 2019. It will include a full-size sports hall, climbing wall, treatment space and a rooftop garden.  

HNCC chair Robert Aitken said: “On behalf of the board of HNCC I am delighted to welcome Sir Kier Starmer as a patron as we continue to serve our local community through this difficult time. 

“While we have focussed recently on providing crisis support we are looking to the future. We have planned new partnerships with Brookfield Primary School and Channing School to work with us on a number of initiatives for young people and our older residents.  

“A major focus is planning the necessary fundraising for fit out of the anticipated building by Camden of a new centre for us in Bertram Street.”

In September 2020, Mr Starmer officially opened the centre’s woodwork workshop which runs sessions for children with autism, ADHA, Asperger’s and learning disabilities.

