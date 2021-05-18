'No one cares': Mother claims 'horrible' leaks and mould left ignored

Published: 11:53 AM May 18, 2021

A single mother says constant leaks and mould in her Highgate council flat are worsening her anxiety and her daughter’s skin condition.

Jasmine Akwanya, 28, claims a host of maintenance problems have been left ignored and unrepaired by Homes for Haringey since 2018.

She says leaks from her kitchen, bathroom and daughter’s bedroom in Grimshaw Close have forced her 10-year-old to sleep in her room at night.

Jasmine believes the “horrible” conditions are causing her daughter’s skin rashes from eczema to flare up.

Haringey Council said it was “sorry” to hear of Jasmine’s “disappointment”, but said its housing arm had responded to issues raised. It said outstanding repairs should take place before the end of the month.

Jasmine told the Ham&High: “I’m not really eating well because of my stress levels, and my anxiety has gotten worse. I feel like no one cares.

“Even my daughter is now saying: ‘Mummy why doesn’t anyone care?’

"I tell her ‘don’t worry I’m not going to stop’, as I’m quite a strong-willed person inside, and I have to be for my daughter. But when she goes to bed sometimes I cry.”

Jasmine says there is no handle on her daughter’s bedroom window, which causes a constant draft and leaves her vulnerable to falling out.

In response, the council said Homes for Haringey, its council housing arm, has responded to all issues raised from 2018 and the summer of 2020 – and that its records indicate no contact from Jasmine between this period.

The council said repair works, some of which would normally be the responsibility of the tenant, will be completed as a “goodwill gesture” following a surveyor’s visit in April.

On the window fault, the council said it had made several attempts to fix the problem and requested Jasmine contact Homes for Haringey.

Cllr Emina Ibrahim, Haringey Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We are sorry to hear that Ms Akwanya has been left disappointed by the level of service she has received from Homes for Haringey, but pleased to see they are taking the necessary steps to expedite the required repairs to her property.

“All of the remaining works should be completed by the end of this month, when we hope the repairs undertaken will meet with her lasting satisfaction overall.”