Appeal launched to restore and return Roman kiln to Highgate

Joseph Marshall

Published: 7:02 AM July 7, 2021   
Nick Peacey MBE, Claire Skinner and Catherine West MP at the launch of Highgate's kiln appeal

Nick Peacey MBE, Claire Skinner and Catherine West MP at the launch of Highgate's kiln appeal

A campaign to restore a Roman kiln and bring it back to Highgate has already raised around £9,000.

The Friends of Highgate Roman Kiln (FOHRK) put together an evening of presentations and speeches at Lauderdale House last Thursday to rally support, with a crowdfunding target of £25,000.

The 2,000-year-old kiln is currently stored in the cellars of Bruce Castle Museum, Tottenham, hidden from public view.

When it was unearthed by archaeologists in the 1960s, as part of a large Roman pottery manufacturing site, it was in remarkably good condition.

However, now it needs to be restored to stop it falling apart completely.  

FOHRK wants the kiln moved to a keeper’s hut, where it can be used to teach people about the Romans and preserve British heritage.

The launch of Highgate's kiln appeal, at Lauderdale House

The launch of Highgate's kiln appeal, at Lauderdale House

Nick Peacey MBE, secretary of the organisation and a builder of reproduction Roman kilns, said: “We really need to make sure people can see this remarkable survival.”

The group wants to create an educational programme around the kiln. Its appeal launch brought together people from the worlds of history, conservation, archaeology, politics and education.

Among the speakers Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West, Bruce Castle Museum curator Deborah Hedgecock and Hampstead Heath superintendent Bob Warnock. 

Bruce Castle Museum curator Deborah Hedgecock at Highgate's kiln appeal launch

Bruce Castle Museum curator Deborah Hedgecock at Highgate's kiln appeal launch

David Winskill, a supporter of the project, said: “One of the key things that kept on being raised by the speakers was the potential of this project, not just in terms of education, but also its ability to bring people together to explore our common past and to get a better perspective on how technologies and the environment can work together.”

The campaign has celebrity support from wife and husband Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis, who are known for appearing together on the BBC sitcom Outnumbered. 

Click here to donate to the project.

Actor Claire Skinner at the launch of Highgate's kiln appeal

Actor Claire Skinner at the launch of Highgate's kiln appeal

Highgate News

