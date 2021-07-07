Appeal launched to restore and return Roman kiln to Highgate
Joseph Marshall
- Credit: David Winskill
A campaign to restore a Roman kiln and bring it back to Highgate has already raised around £9,000.
The Friends of Highgate Roman Kiln (FOHRK) put together an evening of presentations and speeches at Lauderdale House last Thursday to rally support, with a crowdfunding target of £25,000.
The 2,000-year-old kiln is currently stored in the cellars of Bruce Castle Museum, Tottenham, hidden from public view.
When it was unearthed by archaeologists in the 1960s, as part of a large Roman pottery manufacturing site, it was in remarkably good condition.
However, now it needs to be restored to stop it falling apart completely.
FOHRK wants the kiln moved to a keeper’s hut, where it can be used to teach people about the Romans and preserve British heritage.
You may also want to watch:
Nick Peacey MBE, secretary of the organisation and a builder of reproduction Roman kilns, said: “We really need to make sure people can see this remarkable survival.”
The group wants to create an educational programme around the kiln. Its appeal launch brought together people from the worlds of history, conservation, archaeology, politics and education.
Most Read
- 1 'Furious' residents oppose council housing plans in Crouch End
- 2 Couple's anger over estate plan which would see their home knocked down
- 3 Crouch End salon shortlisted in British hairdressing awards
- 4 Covid-19 could cost Camden Council £50m, report warns
- 5 Crime and safety fears over use of e-scooters in Hampstead
- 6 Highgate parking changes dropped — two years on from uproar
- 7 Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim forgotten fortunes
- 8 Whittington Hospital commits to paying all staff Living Wage
- 9 Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland
- 10 Granit Xhaka will flourish in Italy but Arsenal will not miss him
Among the speakers Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West, Bruce Castle Museum curator Deborah Hedgecock and Hampstead Heath superintendent Bob Warnock.
David Winskill, a supporter of the project, said: “One of the key things that kept on being raised by the speakers was the potential of this project, not just in terms of education, but also its ability to bring people together to explore our common past and to get a better perspective on how technologies and the environment can work together.”
The campaign has celebrity support from wife and husband Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis, who are known for appearing together on the BBC sitcom Outnumbered.
Click here to donate to the project.