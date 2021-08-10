Highgate woman takes on marathon challenge for cancer charity

Published: 7:33 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 7:45 PM August 10, 2021

A couple are getting their running shoes on this year to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kate Marston, 26, from Highgate is taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon for the first time in October, while her partner, Zack Case, took part in the London Triathlon on the weekend.

Kate said: "Three members of my family - my grandfather and two aunts - were diagnosed with cancer and through their experience, I've seen how the process of diagnosis extends well beyond the physical illness.

"The experience is made up of complete changes in perspective, working out where the values of life really lie and finding deep inner strength, which people never knew they had - and then sustaining and re-discovering that strength again and again over several months."

She said Macmillan is there "through all the anxiety of treatment which can be brutal and go on for years".

You may also want to watch:

“I will have my family at the forefront of my mind when running this event; whether it’s those we've lost, those in remission or those thankfully cured," she said.

“I grew up in Somerset and used to run around the hills there. Now that I've moved to Highgate, I'm often seen running up and down the heath, an amazing place to train, particularly during lockdown."

She said the charity's online training has been helpful, as have regular calls and emails.

“I'm so excited and simultaneously terrified about the marathon in October but can't wait to give it everything I've got," she said. "I genuinely think the work that Macmillan does is so inspiring, and I'm thrilled to be running for such a great cause.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is the official charity partner of this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon on October 3.

Claire Rowney, the charity's executive director of fundraising, marketing and innovation, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on our income, at a time when people living with cancer need our support more than ever to help navigate through what continues to be an incredibly anxious period.

“We’re thrilled to be the official charity partner of this year’s event – the vital funds raised by our runners and supporters will help us continue to do whatever it takes so we can be there for everyone living with cancer from day one of their diagnosis.”

Go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KateMarston2 to donate or visit www.londonmarathon.macmillan.org.uk

Zack Case and Kate Marston are fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support - Credit: Macmillan Cancer Support



