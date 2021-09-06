In pictures: The best of Highgate's horticulture

Gallery

Published: 12:16 PM September 6, 2021

Zarin Nadjafian brought her Trombocino Squash to the Autumn Show - Credit: Nigel Sutton

After a two-year break, the Highgate Horticultural Society hosted its annual autumn show to the delight of local gardeners.

The 34th autumn exhibition took place on Saturday (August 4) at the United Reformed Church in Pond Square.

The "slimmed down" but "wonderful comeback show" saw horticultural enthusiasts enter their masterpieces for industry experts to judge.

Locals could enter fresh and dried flower arrangements, vegetables and other horticultural delights.

Highlights included Prof Steve Marston, who won the roses category, and Gary Sycamore's "cooks delight" – an array of colourful vegetables arranged in a wicker basket.

Gary Sycamore entered the show with his "Cooks Delight' - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Visitors were asked to wear face masks and respect social distancing - Credit: Nigel Sutton

The show has been cancelled for the past two years - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Rita Drobner was a first time winner with a Frozen North display - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Residents entered an array of horticultural delights - Credit: Nigel Sutton

David Shillito showed off his painting at the Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Zarin Nadjafian posed with her winning entry at Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton