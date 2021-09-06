Gallery
In pictures: The best of Highgate's horticulture
Published: 12:16 PM September 6, 2021
- Credit: Nigel Sutton
After a two-year break, the Highgate Horticultural Society hosted its annual autumn show to the delight of local gardeners.
The 34th autumn exhibition took place on Saturday (August 4) at the United Reformed Church in Pond Square.
The "slimmed down" but "wonderful comeback show" saw horticultural enthusiasts enter their masterpieces for industry experts to judge.
Locals could enter fresh and dried flower arrangements, vegetables and other horticultural delights.
Highlights included Prof Steve Marston, who won the roses category, and Gary Sycamore's "cooks delight" – an array of colourful vegetables arranged in a wicker basket.