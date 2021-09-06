Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
In pictures: The best of Highgate's horticulture

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:16 PM September 6, 2021   
Zarin Nadjafian with Trombocino Squash at Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021

Zarin Nadjafian brought her Trombocino Squash to the Autumn Show - Credit: Nigel Sutton

After a two-year break, the Highgate Horticultural Society hosted its annual autumn show to the delight of local gardeners.

The 34th autumn exhibition took place on Saturday (August 4) at the United Reformed Church in Pond Square.

The "slimmed down" but "wonderful comeback show" saw horticultural enthusiasts enter their masterpieces for industry experts to judge. 

Locals could enter fresh and dried flower arrangements, vegetables and other horticultural delights.

Highlights included Prof Steve Marston, who won the roses category, and Gary Sycamore's "cooks delight" – an array of colourful vegetables arranged in a wicker basket.

Gary Sycamore "Cooks Delight' Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021

Gary Sycamore entered the show with his "Cooks Delight' - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021

Visitors were asked to wear face masks and respect social distancing - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021

The show has been cancelled for the past two years - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Rita Drobner "Frozen North' first time winner at Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021

Rita Drobner was a first time winner with a Frozen North display - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021

Residents entered an array of horticultural delights - Credit: Nigel Sutton

David Shillito with his painting at Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021

David Shillito showed off his painting at the Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

Zarin Nadjafian with her winning entry at Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021

Zarin Nadjafian posed with her winning entry at Highgate Horticultural Society Autumn show 2021 - Credit: Nigel Sutton

