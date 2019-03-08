Highgate Fair in the Square: Village highlight will see acrobats' return

An acrobatic puppet as part of the Look Up show coming to Highgate's Fair in the Square. Picture: JMA Photography Archant

One of the biggest events in the Highgate calendar - the Fair in the Square - is back this weekend.

The Look Up acrobatic show has previously been performed by the Hikapee Theatre group in Brighton. Picture: JMA Photography The Look Up acrobatic show has previously been performed by the Hikapee Theatre group in Brighton. Picture: JMA Photography

On Saturday Pond Square will be taken over by the fair and, as ever, it brings with it music, extravagant performances and sheep.

This year the focus is on putting on a truly local show.

Sarah Thomas, who chairs the organising committee, told the Ham&High: "While we'll have all of the usual things, there's a lot more entertainment this year - jugglers and sleight-of-hand magicians walking around the square.

"We've got more stalls than ever, and importantly the same sheep show!"

Sarah added that this year they will be trialling a dog show, and there will be more than ever going on in the the kids tent.

She continued: "Our aim is to bring all strands of the community together for a great day out."

The Jacksons Lane Arts Centre will also be putting on its annual acrobatic show - this year it's called Look Up and performed by the touring Hikapee Theatre group. It will see a mix of circus, theatre and aerial wizardry performed by some daring, and flexible, actors.

Meanwhile Clare Shaw, the Highgate mum behind the music for toddlers group Mini Mozart, will again be at the helm of the kids tent.

This year, though she'll be accompanied by a number of other groups including the Shenanigans slime makers who'll be distracting children and making a mess.

More traditionally, the Little Owl Book Club and Little Imaginations drama group will both be running activities.

Clare told this newspaper: "This is our way of giving back to the community.

"One of the great pleasures of doing the fair is being able to see the Mini Mozart 'alumni' pop back in even though they're grown up!"

The Friends of Waterlow Park also have a stall - where they'll be selling reusable bamboo coffee cups.

After some controversy over a alcohol licensing application for the fair this year which was opposed by a number of Pond Square residents, Sarah confirmed that the fair's committee had decided not to run a pop-up Pimms bar this year, as had been mooted.

The Fair in the Square kicks off a fortnight of events in Highgate more widely, with the Highgate Festival running for a fortnight.

It runs from 12.30 unti 5.30.