Highgate Fair in the Square picture special: Community love summer extravaganza

PUBLISHED: 17:02 19 June 2019

Two bumble bees on stilts attract attention to the North London Beekeepers stall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Two bumble bees on stilts attract attention to the North London Beekeepers stall. Picture: Siorna Ashby

@siornaphotography

What do some charming sheep, two women dressed as bees and a group teaching children to make slime have in common?

Dog show contestants await judgement. Picture: Siorna AshbyDog show contestants await judgement. Picture: Siorna Ashby

No, it's not a joke, or the plot of a David Lynch film.

The answer, or course, is that all three were part of Highgate's Fair in the Square.

The annual extravaganza, which took over the village on Saturday afternoon, defied some occasionally threatening weather and saw thousands flock to Pond Square.

Highlights included the annual sheep show, while organisers gushed about the success of a trial dog show.

London Children's Ballet strutting their stuff on the main stage. Picture: Siorna AshbyLondon Children's Ballet strutting their stuff on the main stage. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Eagle-eyed volunteer Jessica Worthington - whose role on the day was to make sure each of the 100-odd stalls were running smoothly - said it had been a fantastic day.

She told the Ham&High: "As ever it's so nice to see the whole community having such a great day out. The stalls have had so much business."

Meanwhile in the centre of Pond Square, all manner of brave local musicians took to the stage.

Jackson Lane presents Look Up performed by members of the Hikapee Theatre Company at Highgate Fair in the Square. Picture: Siorna AshbyJackson Lane presents Look Up performed by members of the Hikapee Theatre Company at Highgate Fair in the Square. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Teen band Breakaway - "like the chocolate bar" - were undaunted by following Trilogy, a trio of 1970s-style vocal divas. Camden councillor Roger Robinson (Lab, St Pancras and Somers Town) was among a number of elected representatives seen swaying in time to the tunes.

Cllr Robinson, who has helped steward at the event for years, told this newspaper: "It's always such a wonderful day. We live just down the hill. What an atmosphere, eh?"

Local societies, charities and businesses were all present. The Highgate Society took votes on which local woman most deserved a Historic England blue plaque (our vote went to actor Gladys Cooper) while one of the most striking stalls was the bright pink, inflatable one belonging to charity the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation.

Lindsey Wylie, who runs it, said: "We've had some great support. Always have to thank the newsagent Brooksby's for helping me set up!"

Crowds throng along South Grove at Fair in the Square. Picture: Siorna AshbyCrowds throng along South Grove at Fair in the Square. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Families were loving the music and usual myiad activities in the kids tent. For the first time, slime-makers Shenanigans were roped in. Founder Pania Moloney said: "We've made maybe 100 pots of slime! It's all great science."

Mum of three Rae Lee had brought her family all the way from Essex, and summed things up by telling us: "Local people put such a great effort in," she said. "We've travelled an hour and a half for this!"

