Highgate Festival off to a flyer with The Fair in the Square

Gallery

Highgate Horticultural Society's plant stall at Highgate's Fair in the Square. From left Aaron Glasson, Stephen Glasson, Alison Glasson, Nathan Glasson, Roxanne Stirling and Sham Miah. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Fair in The Square returned to Highgate after a three-year break with a free day of entertainment in Pond Square.

Saturday's event featured live entertainment, a dog show, stalls, fair rides and a kids' tent.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the sunshine, sampled food and drink from local vendors, and browsed the crafts stalls.

Performers from Jacksons Lane Arts Centre at Highgate's Fair in the Square - Credit: Polly Hancock

Sponsors included Bross Bennett LLP, Dexters, Streathers Solicitors, HLSI, Litchfields, Channing and Highgate schools, The Gatehouse Pub, The Highgate Society and Camden Council.

Highgate Festival continues until Sunday (June 19), featuring events and entertainment throughout the village. New this year is the Highgate Road and Swains Lane Street Party on June 18 from 12:00 - 5:00, organised by the Dartmouth Park Neighbourhood Forum when shops, restaurants and cafes will join in a fun, joyful community day with special festival menus, offerings and discounts.

The crowd in front of Fair in the Square's main stage cheer the St Michael's Primary School Show Choir - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation stall had a pink Hook The Duck game. Pictured are volunteers Mario and Kyb with Edward (three), Florence (four) and Ava (six) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Helen and Archie, and Alison, Eric and Winifred entered the Fair in the Square dog show outside St Michael's - Credit: Polly Hancock

Mayor of Camden Cllr Nasim Ali officially opened the Fair in the Square - Credit: Polly Hancock

Mayor of Camden Cllr Nasim Ali thanks sponsors at Fair in the Square, during Highgate Festival. They include Channing School, The Highgate Society, HSLI, Dexters, Bross Bennett LLP, Litchfields, Upstairs at The Gatehouse and Camden Council - Credit: Polly Hancock

Mayor of Camden Cllr Nasim Ali takes a selfie with festival organiser Sarah Thomas at the Fair in the Square - Credit: Polly Hancock

Patricia, Barbara and Marcia from Friends of Waterlow Park selling 1,000 sunflowers at Fair in the Square - Credit: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill Brass Band at Fair in the Square, Highgate - Credit: Polly Hancock

St Michael's Primary School Show Choir on the main stage at Fair in the Square - Credit: Polly Hancock

Fair in the Square dog show entrants Sam and Buffy, Katrina and Lola, and Louise and Monroe outside St Michael's Church - Credit: Polly Hancock