There With You: Highgate doctor steps up to run marathon for NHS

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 29 April 2020

Dr Mumtaz Mooncey is currently specialising in paediatrics at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Mumtaz Mooncey

Dr Mumtaz Mooncey is currently specialising in paediatrics at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Mumtaz Mooncey

Archant

A Highgate doctor took to the streets to run a full marathon for the bereaved families of NHS workers who have died from coronavirus.

Dr Mumtaz Mooncey, who has worked with the NHS for five years and is currently training to specialise in paediatrics at Whittington Hospital, has collected more than £1,700 with her 26.2 mile route on April 19.

“I feel compelled to do as much as possible to help, and couldn’t just sit around,” Mumtaz said. “I am so grateful for the overwhelming support I have received and I hope I can continue to raise more money for this cause.

“The kindness and gratitude shown at this time has been truly incredible. Thank you to the amazing public for all of your support for the NHS – I would like to extend our thanks and claps to all of you too.

“You are all heroes ”

Mumtaz completed the Virgin Money London Marathon in 2019, raising £4,000 for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, but since then has been too busy to keep up long-distance training.

You may also want to watch:

However, the coronavirus lockdown has given her the opportunity to take the hobby back up again.

She added: “It feels a bit surreal [to have run a marathon again], I have to say. I didn’t train as much for this as the first time, but I just felt it was a good time to do it again.”

Having completed the run on one of her days off, Mumtaz is investigating which charity or organisation should receive the funds she has raised - one which fits her mission to help the families of NHS coronavirus victims.

If none are forthcoming, Mumtaz is considering starting her own charity: “Given the support [I have received], it would be amazing and something could we continue going forward.”

The official Virgin Money London Marathon was scheduled to take place on April 26, before it was cancelled in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, people all over the country were urged to do a 2.6 Challenge to plug the fundraising gap left in the wake of the famous running event.

This is any task to do with the numbers two and six which complies with lockdown restrictions and can be sponsored.

Donate to Mumtaz’s fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/heroes-forever-in-our-hearts

Toff's in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen's Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

'Muswell Hill will never be the same': Tributes for Toff's owner George Georgiou - 'one of our own'

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff's owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

'The community keeps us afloat': Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

