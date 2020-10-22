‘Incredible’ Highgate response to Covid-19 fundraiser for Haringey Giving

Haringey Giving is supporting local schools and food banks through the pandemic. Picture: Haringey Giving Archant

A Covid-19 fundraiser to support vulnerable residents in Haringey has received an “overwhelming” community response.

Highgate councillor Liz Morris (left) and Clare Norton from Highgate N6 Mutual Aid. Picture: Cllr Liz Morris Highgate councillor Liz Morris (left) and Clare Norton from Highgate N6 Mutual Aid. Picture: Cllr Liz Morris

Since it was launched a fortnight ago Highgate Gives has raised more than £3,000 for Haringey Giving - a charity partnership funding community projects during the pandemic.

The fundraiser was set up by Highgate councillor Liz Morris and Clare Norton, who founded Highgate N6 Mutual Aid.

Cllr Morris (Liberal Democrat) said: “We are so aware of how fortunate many of us in the Highgate area are and that sadly there are many people, only a few miles from our doorsteps here in Highgate who are suffering great hardship during this Covid-19 crisis.

“The pressure on local community organisations is enormous so we wanted to galvanise the community in Highgate to help the wider area.”

One project funded by Haringey Giving - Generation Exchange - aims to tackle digital exclusion among the elderly. Picture: Haringey Giving One project funded by Haringey Giving - Generation Exchange - aims to tackle digital exclusion among the elderly. Picture: Haringey Giving

Clare said she had been “overwhelmed” by Highgate’s “incredible” response, with one generous donation coming in at £800.

She said: “Every penny counts and we are so grateful to everyone who has donated.

“We are hoping to raise £5k to help these projects, although we would be thrilled if we could raise much more.

“This is a community effort and we want to thank everyone who has donated so far and all those who go on to donate.”

Through its borough-wide Covid-19 appeal Haringey Giving has so far raised £186,000.

These donations have funded community initiatives during the pandemic including projects that support food banks, the elderly and local schools.

Colin Bowen, the director of Haringey Giving, said the new branch of support from Highgate would support residents most in need.

“Covid-19 has had a huge, huge impact on the most vulnerable people and communities across the Haringey and it has particularly affected people who already were experiencing hardship, disadvantage and inequality,” Colin said.

“There are so many challenges our most vulnerable people are facing right now, not only for vital food and provisions, but also around mental health, employability, educational attainment, homelessness, isolation and digital exclusion, to name a few.

“This winter promises to be one of the toughest in living memory and your support really will change people’s lives and help them get through this challenging time.”

To donate to Highgate Gives click here.

