There With You: Highgate church creates community pantry on street for donations

PUBLISHED: 07:58 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 01 April 2020

Reverend Timothy Miller hopes the pantry will be a helpful tool and showcase Highgate's community spirit. Picture: All Saints' Highgate

Reverend Timothy Miller hopes the pantry will be a helpful tool and showcase Highgate's community spirit. Picture: All Saints' Highgate

All Saints' Highgate

A Highgate church has set up a public pantry for passers by to make donations - or take something they need.

The public donation point in Talbot Road. Picture: All Saints' HighgateThe public donation point in Talbot Road. Picture: All Saints' Highgate

All Saints’ Highgate, currently closed, has responded to people’s coronavirus troubles by installing the donation point in Talbot Road outside the church.

Priest-in-charge of All Saints, Reverend Timothy Miller, hopes the pantry will prove a useful resource for the Highgate community in such strange and troubled times, highlighting the spirit and generosity of the area.

Rev Miller said: “We were looking for tangible ways of being able to help in the moment so this is a place where people can drop off things that they don’t have the means for.

“This is a really collective way of people being able to reach out to people’s needs in the area and the response has been really positive.

“Everyone has said how inspired they are and it is something that has helped bring the community together.”

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

For our essential list of community groups click here.

