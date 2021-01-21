Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Plans for council homes to replace Highgate car wash

person

Will Durrant

Published: 9:00 AM January 21, 2021   
American Carwash currently occupies 505 Archway Road

American Carwash currently occupies 505 Archway Road - Credit: Google

A Highgate car wash could be replaced by council homes as Haringey aims to deliver 1,000 new builds by 2022.

On January 18, Haringey Council's cabinet agreed to investigate three new sites for council housing, including land currently leased by American Carwash at 505 Archway Road. 

The land is owned by the council, with the lease set to expire.

Haringey Council's housing chief Cllr Emine Ibrahim (Labour) said: “This administration made a commitment in 2018 to establish a new era for council home building and that commitment is more important now than ever.”

When challenged by opposition councillor Julia Ogiehor (Liberal Democrat), Cllr Ibrahim said on-site construction for all 1,000 homes will have started by 2022 but admitted only 220 are forecast to be complete in one year’s time.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Ibrahim said that the council was on track to acquire or build 3,088 council homes by 2030, “far more” than its initial commitment three years ago.

READ MORE: Spot tiny art 'gems' along The Parkland Walk

Most Read

  1. 1 All Camden care home residents given Covid jab
  2. 2 Crouch End's 'Paul the Paper' bids farewell to Broadway stall
  3. 3 Apology to Barnet mother for 'embarrassing' food parcel
  1. 4 'People are scared to come out', say Hampstead coffee shops
  2. 5 Hampstead vaccination centre shoots for 1,000 daily Covid jabs
  3. 6 Lord's Cricket Ground used as Covid-19 vaccination centre
  4. 7 Councillors slam 'outrageous' change of plans for 100 Avenue Road
  5. 8 Arsenal agree to terminate contract of defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos
  6. 9 Hampstead Heath guru Diane is 'a lifeline' for women's walking group
  7. 10 Maida Vale florist starts weekly subscription to brighten lockdown
Haringey Council

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Is lockdown working in north London? Here's what the latest data tells us

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Hospital staff describe 'distressing' battle against rising Covid cases

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Royal Free's critical care beds 98pc full as Covid-19 cases top 500

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Joan Bakewell fires legal threat to government over second Covid jab 

Jane Kirby, PA

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus