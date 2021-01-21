Plans for council homes to replace Highgate car wash

Published: 9:00 AM January 21, 2021

A Highgate car wash could be replaced by council homes as Haringey aims to deliver 1,000 new builds by 2022.

On January 18, Haringey Council's cabinet agreed to investigate three new sites for council housing, including land currently leased by American Carwash at 505 Archway Road.

The land is owned by the council, with the lease set to expire.

Haringey Council's housing chief Cllr Emine Ibrahim (Labour) said: “This administration made a commitment in 2018 to establish a new era for council home building and that commitment is more important now than ever.”

When challenged by opposition councillor Julia Ogiehor (Liberal Democrat), Cllr Ibrahim said on-site construction for all 1,000 homes will have started by 2022 but admitted only 220 are forecast to be complete in one year’s time.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Ibrahim said that the council was on track to acquire or build 3,088 council homes by 2030, “far more” than its initial commitment three years ago.

READ MORE: Spot tiny art 'gems' along The Parkland Walk