Nursery to open in former Highgate Barclays building

Published: 6:00 AM September 23, 2021

Highgate High Street's former Barclays – set to be an N Family Club nursery - Credit: N Family Club

A new nursery is set to take over the old Barclays building in Highgate High Street.

The N Family Club nursery will open in Spring 2022 for children from three-months-old up to pre-school.

The company has nurseries across London, including in West Hampstead and Angel, and has been nominated for seven industry awards.

After the closure of the bank branch last year, residents and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West expressed concern that a local resource was being lost.

Erica Rutherford, senior manager at N family club, said she recognises the importance of the building to the local community.

“We’re very excited to bring this disused yet beautiful building back to life as an imaginative and welcoming space for families in Highgate,” she says.

“It is really important to us that we create inspiring environments for our children and welcoming spaces for parents, so we’re very intentional and selective in our search for nursery spaces. They’re not always easy to find, but it’s a real privilege when we do find a space like this former bank, so conveniently located on Highgate High Street.”

The nursery says it is planning to keep as much of the building’s charm and character as possible, while designing an environment for the children.

“Parents can expect large playrooms filled with natural light, a specialist art and cooking area, and a garden complete with a sandpit, mud kitchen and log trail,” Ms Rutherford continues.

“Our progressive curriculum is unique to N and was developed with leading experts to inspire and prepare children to thrive in our busy and ever-changing world. As well as developing each child’s personal and emotional skills, the N day includes extra learning experiences such as yoga, Spanish, cookery, science, creative art and global citizenship.”

As well as activities for the children, N Family Club offers talks on parenting, seasonal parties, and parent-and-child classes.