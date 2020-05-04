Highgate performing arts academy records NHS thank you song and reconnects separated students

Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to NHS Charities Together. Picture: Stage Academy Archant

A Highgate performing arts academy has recorded a tribute song as its virtual ‘thank you’ to the NHS.

"Thank you to the NHS, the country really loves you." Picture: Stage Academy "Thank you to the NHS, the country really loves you." Picture: Stage Academy

Stage Academy, which normally delivers classes - now cancelled - at Highgate Primary School and Lauderdale House, brought together more than 30 parents, students and staff to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Principal Andrew Howson said the colourful and creative song - which pieces together snippets of thanks from people’s homes - helped students reconnect with their friends while raising money for NHS workers on the coronavirus frontline.

Andrew said: “We’re showing our appreciation for the NHS and it keeps students creative while they’re not able to have their regular classes. It makes them feel a part of something.

“With this project they get to see their friends virtually and come together to produce something for a brilliant cause.”

To donate to the fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stageacademynhs