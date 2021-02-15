Highbury Magistrates' Court staff could walk out on strike over Covid safety

Published: 1:38 PM February 15, 2021

Staff at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court could strike in protest at what they see as inadequate Covid-19 safety procedures.

Court staff - primarily ushers and support staff - who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are being balloted in the coming weeks over potential strike action.

The PCS is calling for courts to be closed, with critical cases conducted virtually, until an impact assessment is carried out and the government agrees to test staff regularly and implement further safety measures.

Highbury Magistrates' Court deals mainly with cases from Camden, Islington, Haringey and Hackney.

There is also a Youth Court at the Holloway Road premises.

Staff at Snaresbrook and Southwark Crown Court are also being balloted.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said staff were ""deeply concerned for their safety".

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said justice must "continue to be delivered" despite the pandemic and said every court building met Covid-secure guidelines.

They added: "It is simply untrue to suggest people are at an elevated risk of infection when at a court or tribunal.”