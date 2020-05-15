Double yellow lines in Highgate need to be repainted because they’re the wrong shade, wrong width, and messy

A messy new yellow line in Church Road, N6. Picture: Highgate Society Archant

Haringey Council was forced to hurriedly fix some badly drawn double yellow lines on the roads in Highgate this week.

As the area is a conservation area, road markings must follow guidelines to minimise how intrusive they appear.

Unfortunately for Haringey, in N6 the lines painted last weekend were both too thick and too bright – the council’s contractor had not used the recommended pale “primrose” shade of yellow – and the town hall also received complaints at the standard of work.

This was because some of the lines were not neatly painted – including in roads such as Cholmeley Park and Church Road.

Highgate Society vice-president Michael Hammerson told this newspaper the society had fielded many complaints from angry locals and was “glad that the council is as dismayed as we were, and seem anxious to put it right”

Cllr Seema Chandwani, the council’s neighbourhoods chief, said “remedial work” was underway, and added: “We will continue to improve and enhance our conservation areas that our residents can be proud of.”