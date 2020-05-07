VE Day: Councils encourage residents to remember Second World War from home
PUBLISHED: 20:25 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 07 May 2020
Barnet and Camden councils are among those encouraging residents to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the end of the Second World War at home.
With mass remembrance events off the agenda due to coronavirus, the councils are both suggesting people use online resources and televised events to pay their respects.
To mark the occasion, Camden Council shared photographs of VE Day celebrations, including in Maygrove Road, West Hampstead.
Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, the mayor of Camden, said: “VE day is a day where we celebrate peace and a rejection of hate and hostility. We remember the enormous sacrifices made by Camden residents in past conflicts and the efforts of all those who continue to promote peace in the world.”
Her Barnet counterpart, Cllr Caroline Stock, said: “Commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VE Day will be very different than planned, but there are still plenty of ways for people to mark the day while staying at home.
“This is an extremely significant date in our history.”
