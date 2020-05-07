Search

VE Day: Councils encourage residents to remember Second World War from home

PUBLISHED: 20:25 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 07 May 2020

VE Day in Maygrove Road, West Hampstead. Picture: Camden Council

VE Day in Maygrove Road, West Hampstead. Picture: Camden Council

Archant

Barnet and Camden councils are among those encouraging residents to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the end of the Second World War at home.

With mass remembrance events off the agenda due to coronavirus, the councils are both suggesting people use online resources and televised events to pay their respects.

To mark the occasion, Camden Council shared photographs of VE Day celebrations, including in Maygrove Road, West Hampstead.

Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, the mayor of Camden, said: “VE day is a day where we celebrate peace and a rejection of hate and hostility. We remember the enormous sacrifices made by Camden residents in past conflicts and the efforts of all those who continue to promote peace in the world.”

Her Barnet counterpart, Cllr Caroline Stock, said: “Commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VE Day will be very different than planned, but there are still plenty of ways for people to mark the day while staying at home.

“This is an extremely significant date in our history.”

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Coronavirus in West London: Maida Vale schoolchildren raise £12,000 for NHS

The team from Warrington Crescent celebrating their fundraising efforts. Picture: Saint Christina's

