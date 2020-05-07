Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

VE Day 75 years on: Hampstead woman remembers mourning her father Theo Ionides, who died in France in 1944

PUBLISHED: 20:25 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 07 May 2020

Theo Ionides with his daughters in his naval uniform. He died shortly after D-Day. Picture: Ionides family

Theo Ionides with his daughters in his naval uniform. He died shortly after D-Day. Picture: Ionides family

Archant

“I was a little girl, 10 years old, when peace was declared. I wore my hair in bunches. I wanted to tie them with red, white and blue ribbon. But my mother said: ‘No!’

“We weren’t celebrating. My father was killed on D-Day plus four, and is buried in the War Cemetery at Bayeux.

“He had been in Naval Intelligence and was one of Ian Fleming’s commandos.

“He was one of the ones who didn’t come home. It was a quiet, sad day for us. I can remember that in the evening we went for a walk on Hampstead Heath, while the rest of the world was dancing.”

Anthea Ionides remembers VE Day differently to the popular myth of street parties and Union Flag bunting.

Looking back after three-quarters of a century, she told this newspaper: “A lot of my family was involved in the war. My father was in Naval Intelligence, his brother was MI6, there was a cousin too.

“When we think of VE Day, we think of the celebrations, everyone dancing. Mine was a sad day.”

You may also want to watch:

Anthea’s father Theo Ionides had been a Naval Intelligence commando under Ian Fleming – soon to become famous as author of the James Bond novels.

He died four days after being part of the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944, and Anthea recalls finding out the dreadful news.

“I remember coming back form school and seeing the telegram,” she said.

As a girl, because of her father’s service and her mother’s work as an architect, Anthea and her sister were not evacuated – instead they joined a small class of pupils at a “tiny dance school at the end of the road”.

Four days after D-Day, Anthea’s father was one of part of a crack team of commando officers to land on the beaches of Normandy with the intention of seizing ecords left behind by retreating German soldiers.

30 AU, as the commando unit was known, eventually succeeded in capturing the entire German naval archive – but not before coming under severe fire.

Anthea, who lives in Hampstead, said: “Four went over and landed on Omaha beach, and another four in the English sector. My father and the others went to bed in for the night.

“It was quarter past nine at night, and they were attacked from the air.”

Theo Ionides died of shrapnel injuries in the ensuing assault. It was June 1944.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

The 'plague doctor' near Crouch End Green. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Most Read

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

The 'plague doctor' near Crouch End Green. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Saracens apologise over social distancing breach

A general view of Allianz Park

VE Day 75: Call to toast the nation’s heroes 75 years after Victory in Europe declared

Two British sailors and their girlfriends wading in the fountains in Trafalgar Square on VE Day, 8 May

Coronavirus: Root ‘very optimistic’ on England Test matches

England's Joe Root during a nets session

Double delight for Arsenal’s Miedema

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Hampstead & Westminster’s League Finals heroics – a fan’s view

Hampstead & Westminster supporters celebrate (pic Mark Clews)
Drive 24