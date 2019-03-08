Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Oliver Tambo: Muswell Hill statue unveiled to key anti-apartheid figure

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 November 2019

Oliver Tambo's statue at Albert Road Recreation Ground. Picture: Haringey Council

Oliver Tambo's statue at Albert Road Recreation Ground. Picture: Haringey Council

Archant

A statue celebrating anti-apartheid campaigner Oliver Tambo has been unveiled at Albert Road Recreation Ground.

A crowd looks on as Oliver Tambo's statue is unveiled. Picture: Haringey CouncilA crowd looks on as Oliver Tambo's statue is unveiled. Picture: Haringey Council

The late-South African activist settled in Muswell Hill and lived in the area for two decades. He lived in exile in London after moving to try and mobilise support for the anti-apartheid cause. He served as president of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1967 to 1991.

You may also want to watch:

The guest of honour at the event on October 27 was Oliver's daughter, the South African High Commissioner to the UK, Her Excellency Thembi Tambo.

Also on hand were Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West.

Leader of Haringey Council Cllr Joseph Ejiofor addresses the crowd as Haringey's mayor Cllr Shelia Peacock looks on. Picture: Haringey CouncilLeader of Haringey Council Cllr Joseph Ejiofor addresses the crowd as Haringey's mayor Cllr Shelia Peacock looks on. Picture: Haringey Council

Ms Tambo said: "The statue is recognition of my father's values and his decisive and leading role in the struggle against apartheid and for a democratic non-racist, non-sexist South Africa. I hope people come and see the statue and find out more about what my father and indeed my mother did."

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Lib Dems’ revoke policy is ‘self-serving and reckless’ says Labour’s new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Lib Dems’ revoke policy is ‘self-serving and reckless’ says Labour’s new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Oliver Tambo: Muswell Hill statue unveiled to key anti-apartheid figure

Oliver Tambo's statue at Albert Road Recreation Ground. Picture: Haringey Council

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Premier League: Everton 1 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes during the Premier League match at Goodison Park

Great Britain hockey teams qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists