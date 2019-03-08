Oliver Tambo: Muswell Hill statue unveiled to key anti-apartheid figure
PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 November 2019
A statue celebrating anti-apartheid campaigner Oliver Tambo has been unveiled at Albert Road Recreation Ground.
The late-South African activist settled in Muswell Hill and lived in the area for two decades. He lived in exile in London after moving to try and mobilise support for the anti-apartheid cause. He served as president of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1967 to 1991.
The guest of honour at the event on October 27 was Oliver's daughter, the South African High Commissioner to the UK, Her Excellency Thembi Tambo.
Also on hand were Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West.
Ms Tambo said: "The statue is recognition of my father's values and his decisive and leading role in the struggle against apartheid and for a democratic non-racist, non-sexist South Africa. I hope people come and see the statue and find out more about what my father and indeed my mother did."