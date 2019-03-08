Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Keats House: Campaigners triumphant as bosses back down over alcohol and film screenings licence

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 September 2019

Bill Oddie outside Keats House. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie outside Keats House. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Campaigners are celebrating a victory as Keats House bosses have said it won't be screening films or serving beer at the venue.

Keats House in Keats Grove, NW3. Picture: Polly HancockKeats House in Keats Grove, NW3. Picture: Polly Hancock

Earlier this week the Ham&High reported that the historic former Hampstead home of romantic poet John Keats was hoping to hold film screenings for up to 200 people and serving alcohol until 10am.

But as the 11th hour, as Camden Council's licensing committee prepared to hear the application last night, the City of London Corporation, which runs Keats House made a series of changes in response to concerns.

In a statement from their barrister Philip Kolvin QC, it said it had "no ambition to be a pub or major sports venue. It just wishes to continue to operate in a low-key manner, providing the opportunity to enjoy this beautiful heritage property during the day and early evening, without detrimental impacts."

The corporation dropped its bid to screen films. It can only hold half the number of events a year to 50, and attendees at internally arranged events to 100. There will also only be 6 external events a year, such as a poetry reading or fund-raising event. External events will still have a cap of 200 guests, but the outside space and gardens cannot be rented for them.

You may also want to watch:

The City of London Corporation also said draught beer also won't be served in response to one objection. Camden Council's licensing panel approved the application at the meeting at the Crowndale Centre.

Earlier in the week local resident of 30 years and wildlife expert Bill Oddie spoke out against it, saying he hoped that the City of London Corporation didn't have its "eyes on Keats House as a heavy metal arena."

He said the venue should be a "stylist historical memorial to the poet himself" and mused that Keats and his friends may have turned it into an "opium den" if they are still alive.

Speaking to this newspaper after the meeting last night, however, he said he was happy.

"Every time a company backs down it is encouraging that protests that are done the right way with a certain degree of dignity can win. In wildlife conservation you are often hitting your head against a brick wall to get things done or not done, and it's the same here.

"It is encouraging that they have listened."

Most Read

Hornsey primary school reassures ‘furious’ parent their child won’t be taught about Michael Jackson

Weston Park Primary School has reassured parents their children won't be taught about Michael Jackson this year. Pictures: Polly Hancock/PA

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

Most Read

Hornsey primary school reassures ‘furious’ parent their child won’t be taught about Michael Jackson

Weston Park Primary School has reassured parents their children won't be taught about Michael Jackson this year. Pictures: Polly Hancock/PA

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs midfielder Alli ready for Palace test

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli argue over the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal Women earn Champions League win in Florence

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A toast to the Heath: Party to celebrate 30 years since the City of London Corporation took on Hampstead Heath

H&HS Chair Marc Hutchinson receives picture to commemorate sheep trial. Pictures: Diana von R Photography

Review: The King of Hell’s Palace, Hampstead Theatre

The King of Hell's Palace at Hampstead Theatre picture by Ellie Kurttz

Tracy Ann Oberman: ‘This play is an amazing observation of a woman in crisis’

Tracy Ann Oberman plays Brenda Kapowitz in Mother of Him, which starts at Park Theatre on Sept 18.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists