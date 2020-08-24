Search

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 August 2020

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Photographer Polly Hancock took to the towpath to capture these colourful images of the Regent’s Canal, which has been rejuvenated in recent years.

The Sea Shepherd 2, Viking canal boat. Picture: Polly HancockThe Sea Shepherd 2, Viking canal boat. Picture: Polly Hancock

This month marks the bicentenary of the Regent’s Canal, which has become a popular route for narrowboats, cyclists and walkers.

A leisurely stroll for visitors takes in the narrowboats of Little Venice and the African hunting dogs and the aviary of ZSL London Zoo.

A short detour takes walkers to the busy markets of Camden Town.

Further east, the area around King’s Cross has been transformed, from the spectacular apartments at Gasholder Park to the open spaces and shopping of Granary Square.

Through the tunnel at Primrose Hill. Picture: Polly HancockThrough the tunnel at Primrose Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock

The canal, which comes under the authority of the Canal River Trust, was completed in 1820 and was used to transport food and building materials into and out of the city up until the middle of the 20th century.

Visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/canal-and-river-network/regents-canal

A party on a boat Regent's Park. Picture: Polly HancockA party on a boat Regent's Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

New and old buildings flank the canal at Kentish Town Road. Picture: Polly HancockNew and old buildings flank the canal at Kentish Town Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Going through St Pancras Lock. Picture: Polly HancockGoing through St Pancras Lock. Picture: Polly Hancock

Word on the Water floating bookshop King's Cross. Picture: Polly HancockWord on the Water floating bookshop King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Relaxing on the canalside giant grass steps at Granary Square King's Cross. Picture: Polly HancockRelaxing on the canalside giant grass steps at Granary Square King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Signage visible on the Water Lane development in Camden Town. Picture: Polly HancockSignage visible on the Water Lane development in Camden Town. Picture: Polly Hancock

A duck feeds near Camley Street. Picture: Polly HancockA duck feeds near Camley Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Road Lock in Camden Town. Picture: Polly HancockHampstead Road Lock in Camden Town. Picture: Polly Hancock

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High.

