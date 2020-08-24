Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening
PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 August 2020
Polly Hancock
Photographer Polly Hancock took to the towpath to capture these colourful images of the Regent’s Canal, which has been rejuvenated in recent years.
This month marks the bicentenary of the Regent’s Canal, which has become a popular route for narrowboats, cyclists and walkers.
A leisurely stroll for visitors takes in the narrowboats of Little Venice and the African hunting dogs and the aviary of ZSL London Zoo.
A short detour takes walkers to the busy markets of Camden Town.
Further east, the area around King’s Cross has been transformed, from the spectacular apartments at Gasholder Park to the open spaces and shopping of Granary Square.
The canal, which comes under the authority of the Canal River Trust, was completed in 1820 and was used to transport food and building materials into and out of the city up until the middle of the 20th century.
Visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/canal-and-river-network/regents-canal
