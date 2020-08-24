Gallery

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock Polly Hancock

Photographer Polly Hancock took to the towpath to capture these colourful images of the Regent’s Canal, which has been rejuvenated in recent years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sea Shepherd 2, Viking canal boat. Picture: Polly Hancock The Sea Shepherd 2, Viking canal boat. Picture: Polly Hancock

This month marks the bicentenary of the Regent’s Canal, which has become a popular route for narrowboats, cyclists and walkers.

A leisurely stroll for visitors takes in the narrowboats of Little Venice and the African hunting dogs and the aviary of ZSL London Zoo.

A short detour takes walkers to the busy markets of Camden Town.

Further east, the area around King’s Cross has been transformed, from the spectacular apartments at Gasholder Park to the open spaces and shopping of Granary Square.

Through the tunnel at Primrose Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock Through the tunnel at Primrose Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock

The canal, which comes under the authority of the Canal River Trust, was completed in 1820 and was used to transport food and building materials into and out of the city up until the middle of the 20th century.

Visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/canal-and-river-network/regents-canal

A party on a boat Regent's Park. Picture: Polly Hancock A party on a boat Regent's Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

New and old buildings flank the canal at Kentish Town Road. Picture: Polly Hancock New and old buildings flank the canal at Kentish Town Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Going through St Pancras Lock. Picture: Polly Hancock Going through St Pancras Lock. Picture: Polly Hancock

Word on the Water floating bookshop King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock Word on the Water floating bookshop King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Relaxing on the canalside giant grass steps at Granary Square King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock Relaxing on the canalside giant grass steps at Granary Square King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Signage visible on the Water Lane development in Camden Town. Picture: Polly Hancock Signage visible on the Water Lane development in Camden Town. Picture: Polly Hancock

A duck feeds near Camley Street. Picture: Polly Hancock A duck feeds near Camley Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Road Lock in Camden Town. Picture: Polly Hancock Hampstead Road Lock in Camden Town. Picture: Polly Hancock