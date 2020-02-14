Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week's Ham&High 15 years ago

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 February 2020

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

Archant

Here's the Ham&High's latest foray into its 2005 archives with history flashbacks charting the brilliant, awful and downright bizarre...

This week 15 years ago a former masseuse who was raped and nearly killed by the Camden Ripper attempted to sue the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

After giving evidence to an independent inquiry the 53-year-old told the Ham&High the CPS had never taken her case seriously.

You may also want to watch:

This newspaper also revealed the lawyer fighting for a group of squatters in Highgate was a squatter herself.

The criminal barrister, 32, whose previous pupils included Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, helped a 20-strong group of squatters on the exclusive Holly Lodge estate hold onto their home.

Elsewhere a playground on a Kentish Town estate was brought back into use 16 years after it was shut down.

Children and parents on Heybridge Estate had been without a playing area since it was shut in 1989 for works that were never carried out.

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Driver who left cyclist with ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski.

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

‘We’re on our way back’: Camden Koko pays Valentine’s Day tribute to firefighters who tackled blaze to save historic music venue

Servicemen from London Fire Brigade with Koko owner Olly Bengough (left) and LFB Camden borough commander Simon Tuhill (right). Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Driver who left cyclist with ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski.

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

‘We’re on our way back’: Camden Koko pays Valentine’s Day tribute to firefighters who tackled blaze to save historic music venue

Servicemen from London Fire Brigade with Koko owner Olly Bengough (left) and LFB Camden borough commander Simon Tuhill (right). Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week’s Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

Premiership: Saracens 36 Sale 22

Saracens' Rotimi Segun scores a try at Allianz Park

Spurs boss Mourinho focused only on Villa

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Defining period for Arsenal says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

St. James’s Place Canary Wharf Classic boasts ‘strongest draw’

The St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic takes place next month (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)
Drive 24