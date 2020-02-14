A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week's Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High Archant

Here's the Ham&High's latest foray into its 2005 archives with history flashbacks charting the brilliant, awful and downright bizarre...

This week 15 years ago a former masseuse who was raped and nearly killed by the Camden Ripper attempted to sue the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

After giving evidence to an independent inquiry the 53-year-old told the Ham&High the CPS had never taken her case seriously.

This newspaper also revealed the lawyer fighting for a group of squatters in Highgate was a squatter herself.

The criminal barrister, 32, whose previous pupils included Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, helped a 20-strong group of squatters on the exclusive Holly Lodge estate hold onto their home.

Elsewhere a playground on a Kentish Town estate was brought back into use 16 years after it was shut down.

Children and parents on Heybridge Estate had been without a playing area since it was shut in 1989 for works that were never carried out.