Police officers slashed in Hampstead and young mum finally freed from Spanish prison: This week's Ham&High 30 years ago

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 March 2020

This week's Ham&High 30 years ago. Picture: Ham&High

This week's Ham&High 30 years ago. Picture: Ham&High

Archant

In March 1990, Hampstead police officers were searching for a knifeman who stormed into their own police station and slashed two officers in the face.

The attacker burst into the Rosslyn Hill station and attacked two officers who were distracted at the front counter before fleeing.

He was at large as the Ham&High went to press, and cops were making house-to-house inquiries and appealing for information as to the bizarre incident - which highlighted a need for better security measures at the station.

Meanwhile, Somer's Town mum Debra Squires was finally cleared of all charges after a two year ordeal in Spanish prison without trial.

Ms Squires had been accused of robbery after being arrested while on holiday with her infant daughter.

'They took two years of out of my baby's life and two years out of mine. My life is ruined and someone is going to have to pay for that,' said the woman, 28, as she began a battle for compensation.

