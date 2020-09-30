BBC appeal Maida Vale studios listing, with campaigners ‘naturally disappointed’
PUBLISHED: 09:16 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 30 September 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
The BBC has submitted an objection to the Grade-II listing of Maida Vale Studios.
The broadcaster is planning to vacate the building – on Delaware Road – and amid concern for its future, a local campaign saw Historic England recommend to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that the building was safeguarded.
You may also want to watch:
Theo Morgan, who wrote to Historic England calling for the listing, said: “I’m naturally disappointed that the BBC are trying to overturn efforts to preserve its own heritage. The studios are a unique part of British cultural history. Licence fee payers have made a significant investment into the studios, and many would object to the building being sold off to make way for luxury flats.”
READ MORE: Urgent calls for Maida Vale studios to be listed
The building’s future is unclear, but the BBC is hoping to move its Maida Vale operations to Stratford.
Spokespeople for the BBC and DCMS both declined to comment on the matter as it is an ongoing process.
Historic England said it had not been asked for any further input at this stage.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.