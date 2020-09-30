Search

BBC appeal Maida Vale studios listing, with campaigners ‘naturally disappointed’

PUBLISHED: 09:16 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 30 September 2020

The BBC studios at Maida Vale in London. The broadcaster is leaving the famous studios to move to a new development in east London.

PA Wire/PA Images

The BBC has submitted an objection to the Grade-II listing of Maida Vale Studios.

The broadcaster is planning to vacate the building – on Delaware Road – and amid concern for its future, a local campaign saw Historic England recommend to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that the building was safeguarded.

Theo Morgan, who wrote to Historic England calling for the listing, said: “I’m naturally disappointed that the BBC are trying to overturn efforts to preserve its own heritage. The studios are a unique part of British cultural history. Licence fee payers have made a significant investment into the studios, and many would object to the building being sold off to make way for luxury flats.”

The building’s future is unclear, but the BBC is hoping to move its Maida Vale operations to Stratford.

Spokespeople for the BBC and DCMS both declined to comment on the matter as it is an ongoing process.

Historic England said it had not been asked for any further input at this stage.

