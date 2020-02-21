Highgate vigilantes and a pensioner stuck under a bus: This week's Ham&High 15 years ago

This week in 2005 vigilantes were set to take to the leafy streets of Highgate to crack down on vicious gangs of yobs and burglars.

The crime-busters, including a Second World War hero, were to patrol Cromwell Avenue, Cromwell Place and surrounding roads to to stop a "wave" of burglaries.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry snubbed an invitation to a play about Holocaust survivors but has apologised for wearing a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party.

The Prince, then 20 years old, was invited to a performance of Planet Palestine at Highgate's Upstairs at the Gatehouse Theatre.

Meanwhile a pensioner had a miraculous escape after she was crushed under a bus in a Golders Green garage.

The woman, in her 70s, was pinned under a bus before paramedics and an air ambulance rushed to the scene while specialist fire crews lifted the bus.