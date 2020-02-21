Search

Highgate vigilantes and a pensioner stuck under a bus: This week's Ham&High 15 years ago

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 February 2020

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 25 edition. Picture: Ham&High

Archant

This week in 2005 vigilantes were set to take to the leafy streets of Highgate to crack down on vicious gangs of yobs and burglars.

The crime-busters, including a Second World War hero, were to patrol Cromwell Avenue, Cromwell Place and surrounding roads to to stop a "wave" of burglaries.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry snubbed an invitation to a play about Holocaust survivors but has apologised for wearing a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party.

The Prince, then 20 years old, was invited to a performance of Planet Palestine at Highgate's Upstairs at the Gatehouse Theatre.

Meanwhile a pensioner had a miraculous escape after she was crushed under a bus in a Golders Green garage.

The woman, in her 70s, was pinned under a bus before paramedics and an air ambulance rushed to the scene while specialist fire crews lifted the bus.

