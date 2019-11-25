Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Emma Clarke: Women's football pioneer honoured with plaque at a Hornsey school

PUBLISHED: 14:29 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 06 December 2019

A plaque was unveiled for pioneering female footballer Emma Clarke. Pictures: Haringey Council

A plaque was unveiled for pioneering female footballer Emma Clarke. Pictures: Haringey Council

Archant

A pioneering black female footballer was celebrated this week - with a plaque unveiled at a Hornsey school to mark her 148th birthday.

Young footballers at Campsbourne School with Faye White at the unveiling of a plaque to Emma Clarke. Picture: Haringey CouncilYoung footballers at Campsbourne School with Faye White at the unveiling of a plaque to Emma Clarke. Picture: Haringey Council

The memorial honours Britain's first black female footballer Emma Clarke, who played in the British Ladies team that toured the country - and played in Nightingale Lane.

On the wall of Campsbourne School, it commemorates Emma, her sister Jane who also played for the team, and the rest of the British Ladies Football Team of 1895.

The school's head Jonathan Smith said: "We are immensely proud and excited to be taking part in this event to celebrate the life of Emma Clarke and her achievements, and to be able to play our part in reminding everyone of the fascinating history that is weaved through the fabric of the community." The unveiling saw schoolgirls play a mini-football tournament and former England football captain Faye White help to celebrate her forebear.

Historian Stuart Gibbs worked to uncover Emma Clarke's life and how she came to lace up her boots and take the field.

Emma Clarke with her British Ladies FC teammates in 1895. Picture: National ArchiveEmma Clarke with her British Ladies FC teammates in 1895. Picture: National Archive

He said "it had been quite the journey" and added: "Working with limited information there has been a few false steps along the way.

You may also want to watch:

"But together with others in the field, we now have a good understanding of Emma.

"Girls today can take inspiration from the fact that diversity has existed in women's football for almost as long as the women's game itself."

The plaque to Emma Clarke. Picture: Haringey CouncilThe plaque to Emma Clarke. Picture: Haringey Council

Mr Gibbs discovered Emma was born in Plumstead on December 2 1871 to John and Caroline Clarke and he then picked up on a South Wales Daily News report from November 1895 which described her as "the dark, fleet footed girl on the wing".

The plaque was sponsored by the Black History Walks group.

Founder Tony Warner said: "Finally, after 148 years 'the dark, fleet-footed girl on the wing' will receive permanent recognition for kicking off a legacy of black female footballers.

"As a 'coloured' woman on the sports field the many obstacles she overcame will be familiar to present-day sisters in the struggle."

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Sheila Peacock said: "It is an absolute honour to pay tribute to Emma Clarke, a true pioneer for BAME women in football.

"We are thrilled to have this plaque here."

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Plaque unveiled at former Hampstead home of artist Milein Cosman and musician Hans Keller

Unveiling of an AJR blue plaque at 50 Willow Road NW3 the former residence of Milein Cosman and Hans Keller who lived there from 1955-1967. Pictured at the unveiling on 25.11.19. Guest, Ena Blythe, daughter of Hans Keller’s sister, who bought the house from Hans and Milein in 1967, with CE of the AJR Michael Newman.

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Plaque unveiled at former Hampstead home of artist Milein Cosman and musician Hans Keller

Unveiling of an AJR blue plaque at 50 Willow Road NW3 the former residence of Milein Cosman and Hans Keller who lived there from 1955-1967. Pictured at the unveiling on 25.11.19. Guest, Ena Blythe, daughter of Hans Keller’s sister, who bought the house from Hans and Milein in 1967, with CE of the AJR Michael Newman.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight looking forward to the challenge of facing former mate Stimson

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Haringey Borough manager Loizou says East Thurrock must worry about them

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

Watch The Rise of Skywalker with all five senses as 4DX Cinema opens

(Left to right( Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), BB-8, D-O, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Emma Clarke: Women’s football pioneer honoured with plaque at a Hornsey school

A plaque was unveiled for pioneering female footballer Emma Clarke. Pictures: Haringey Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists