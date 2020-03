Opinion

Editor’s diary: London in a time of coronavirus

Editor André Langlois working from home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Picture: André Langlois Archant

I’ll be publishing daily updates from my north London flat, as the country adapts to a health crisis and a culture of “social distancing”.

This page will bring daily updates from André Langlois – editor of the Ham&High, Islington Gazette, Hackney Gazette and Brent & Kilburn Times.