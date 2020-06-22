Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hundreds call for West Hampstead primary to be renamed after London’s first black headteacher

PUBLISHED: 12:04 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 22 June 2020

Beryl Gilroy, London's first black headteacher. Picture: Beryl Gilroy Estate and Peepal Tree Press

Beryl Gilroy, London's first black headteacher. Picture: Beryl Gilroy Estate and Peepal Tree Press

Archant

Hundreds of people have called for a West Hampstead primary school to be renamed after London’s first black headteacher.

Beckford Primary School. Picture: Google MapsBeckford Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Beckford Primary School has confirmed it will seek to consult on a new name following calls from campaigners who highlighted its namesake dedication, William Beckford, owned slaves.

Former pupils of the school - Wara Mutasa, Steve Hogarth, Richard Frost and Dominic Dawes - have created a 400-strong petition to rename the school after Beryl Gilroy.

She was headmistress of Beckford from 1969 to 1982 and an ethno-psychotherapist writer of the Windrush generation.

READ MORE: West Hampstead school named after slave trader answers calls to rebrand

The petition described the trailblazer as a “formidable and brilliant woman” who fostered “tolerance, diversity and excellence”.

Dominic, who attended the school from 1974 until 1982, said: “I was lucky enough to grow up in an area of north-west London that was richly diverse and harmoniously so: a progressive and tolerant community that not only taught me the positive value of diversity and difference, but also made me a lifelong anti-racist.

You may also want to watch:

“Our primary school headteacher, Beryl Gilroy, was central in fostering this culture. She inspired pupils, teachers and the wider community alike, and served as a model for the simultaneous pursuit of excellence and tolerance.”

He added Ms Gilroy’s name is “far more woven” into the school’s history than William Beckford was.

READ MORE: Petition urges West Hampstead primary school to reconsider slave trader name

This comes as statues and memorials in public places around the UK have come under scrutiny in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Camden Council has also announced a cross-party review to re-examine statues, monuments and place names around the borough.

FOLLOW THE HAM&HIGH ON FACEBOOK TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Beckford headteacher Sam Drake said plans were already in the pipeline to paint a large mural to Beryl Gilroy at the front of the school.

He said: “We were keen to review the name anyway, regardless of the petitions, and regardless of what the outcome is for renaming the school, Beryl is part of the history of the school.

“We need to get the process going so we can see what other ideas are out there and see what is going to get the support of the community.”

See the petition at https://tinyurl.com/yacwqg4s

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man pleads guilty to sex assaults along Regent’s Canal

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode. Picture: Met police

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man pleads guilty to sex assaults along Regent’s Canal

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode. Picture: Met police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: England cricketers to pay key worker tribute

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Coronavirus: Arsenal player ‘tested positive’ before City game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm extend Tottenham deals until end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Jan Vertonghen have words during the UEFA Champions League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Skelton confirmed as latest big-name player to leave Saracens for new challenge

Saracens' Will Skelton attacks against Ospreys during a Heineken Champions Cup pool match at Allianz Park

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 22

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games
Drive 24