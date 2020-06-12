Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Black Lives Matter: MP backs petition to rename Rhodes Avenue Primary School over links to white supremacist’s family

PUBLISHED: 16:10 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 12 June 2020

Rhodes Avenue Primary School. Picture: Google

Rhodes Avenue Primary School. Picture: Google

Archant

A campaign to rename Rhodes Avenue Primary School and Rhodes Avenue in Muswell Hill has been boosted the backing of a local MP, while Haringey Council are set to review place, street and building names across the borough.

A campaign to rename Rhodes Avenue Primary School and Rhodes Avenue in Muswell Hill has been boosted the backing of a local MP, while Haringey Council are set to review place, street and building names across the borough.

Ex-students at the primary school launched a petition to remove the name Rhodes after Black Lives Matter protesters pulled down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol last week.

The school was named for Thomas Rhodes, once a landowner in the area and the great-uncle of Cecil Rhodes. Cecil Rhodes is known for his imperialism and white supremacy.

FOLLOW THE HAM&HIGH ON FACEBOOK TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Alex Wiffin, one of the women who has signed an open letter calling for the name change, told this newspaper: “What we really want to stress is that whatever the link to the family, the fact is that when most people hear the name, they do immediately think about Cecil Rhodes and Rhodesia. Trying to find ways around that is missing the point.”

You may also want to watch:

Catherine West (Lab, Hornsey and Wood Green) said she backed ditching the Rhodes name. She told this newspaper: “I fully support the campaign to rename Rhodes Avenue, and Rhodes Avenue Primary School in conjunction with the community and the school itself.

“The Black Lives Matter movement has demonstrated how racist and outdated ideologues from a bygone era still exist in our modern society and we should use this time to review and refresh historic place names to better reflect our modern world.”

READ MORE: PETITION URGES WEST HAMPSTEAD PRIMARY SCHOOL TO RECONSIDER SLAVE TRADER NAME

On Friday, Haringey leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor (Lab, Bruce Grove) said: “A real discussion on the way in which we memorialise historical figures is long-overdue.

“If we are to truly demonstrate our commitment to and solidarity with the aims of the Black Lives Matter movement, we must seriously address these issues. If we were naming roads today, we would never choose Rhodes Avenue, which is named after Thomas Rhodes - Great Uncle to Cecil Rhodes, an imperialist, colonialist, and white supremacist.”

Earlier, Adrian Hall, headteacher at Rhodes Avenue Primary, said in a statement “it was our hope” that the school’s name would be discussed by mayor of London’s commission for diversity in the public realm, which was launched on June 9 to consider the appropriateness of memorials for figures like Cecil Rhodes.

The petition to rename Rhodes Avenue Primary is at change.org/p/rhodes-avenue-school-haringey-rename-rhodes-avenue-school

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Most Read

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Goalkeeper Spencer extends Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Becky Spencer

Danish international Veje leaves Arsenal for Sweden

Katrine Veje (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Paul Collingwood set to take temporary charge of England one-day team

Durham's Paul Collingwood trudges off (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Ryder Cup stars to feature in At Home Social webinar

Ian Woosnam in action at The Shipco Masters Promoted by Simon's Golf Club at Simon's Golf Club in Kvistgaard, Denmark (pic Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

Ashleigh Neville agrees new Tottenham Hotspur Women contract

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Ashleigh Neville in action against Manchester United Women (pic: Wu's Photography).
Drive 24