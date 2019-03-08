Gallery

Armistice Day: North London gathers to remember those who gave their lives in war

Brian Keys & Alex Rudelhoff lay a wreath. Picture: Nigel Sutton © Nigel Sutton

North London fell silent on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day as people remembered those who had fought and lost their lives in conflict.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trumpeter Jack Bradford from William Ellis School playing the Last Post. Picture: Nigel Sutton Trumpeter Jack Bradford from William Ellis School playing the Last Post. Picture: Nigel Sutton

The annual Armistice Day service at Whitestone Pond in Hampstead, was attended by Camden mayor Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, who laid a wreath on behalf of the council, as well as dozens of pupils from Hampstead Hill School and members of the community.

Rev Dr Ayla Lepine, from Hampstead Parish Church led the service amid the chilly gusts at the top of Hampstead. Alexander Rudelhoff and Brian Keys read the Exhortation, and the Last Post and Reveille was played by Jack Bradford, a year 10 pupil from William Ellis School.

One of those in attendance was former primary school teacher Anthea Ionides, who was wearing her father Theodore's medals. He was one of the soldiers who lost his life storming Omaha beach on D-Day in 1944, and served in James Bond author Ian Fleming's commando unit.

People gathered together at Highgate School on Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute.

Remembrance service at Hampstead War memorial Anya,Ryan & Emelia from Hampstead Hill School lay a wreath pictured with Rev Dr Ayla Lepine. Picture: Nigel Sutton Remembrance service at Hampstead War memorial Anya,Ryan & Emelia from Hampstead Hill School lay a wreath pictured with Rev Dr Ayla Lepine. Picture: Nigel Sutton

The school's chaplain, Father Robert Easton, led the service alongside Rev Kunle Ayodeji from St Michael's Church and Rabbi Nicky Liss from Highgate Synagogue.

Headteacher at the school in North Road, Adam Pettitt said: "We are delighted to be able to throw open our memorial gates. They date back to when the head, who had served in the First World War, erected them to serve as a memorial to the 221 former pupils and staff who were killed in the war.

"To be able to throw open the gates and welcome the community means we can come together as a village."

Highgate local Sgt Michael Hurst, who served in the parachute regiment from 1962 to 1984, including a tour in the Falkland Islands during the 1982 war said: "This is the only day where my wife tells me I'm allowed to cry. It's something special, and brings the community together. "

Mayor of Camden Maryam Eslamdoust lays a wreath at the Hampstead War Memorial. Picture: Nigel Sutton Mayor of Camden Maryam Eslamdoust lays a wreath at the Hampstead War Memorial. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Wreaths were also laid at Hornsey War Memorial by dignitaries including Catherine West MP.

The ceremony was led by Frank Wheeler, who served in the army in south-east Asia in the 1950s. He was joined by his granddaughter Jodeyne.

Remembrance service at Hampstead War memorial Anya,Ryan & Emelia from Hampstead Hill School lay a wreath. Picture: Nigel Sutton Remembrance service at Hampstead War memorial Anya,Ryan & Emelia from Hampstead Hill School lay a wreath. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Camden's neighbourhood policing Ch Ins Richard Berns lays a wreath. Picture: Nigel Sutton Camden's neighbourhood policing Ch Ins Richard Berns lays a wreath. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Guests at the Remembrance service at Hampstead War memorial. Picture: Baroness Susan Garden, Linda Chung, Brian Keys and Alex Rudelhoff. Picture: Nigel Sutton Guests at the Remembrance service at Hampstead War memorial. Picture: Baroness Susan Garden, Linda Chung, Brian Keys and Alex Rudelhoff. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Frank Wheeler with his daughter Danni and grandaughter Jodeyne. Picture: Sam Volpe Frank Wheeler with his daughter Danni and grandaughter Jodeyne. Picture: Sam Volpe

You may also want to watch:

Wreaths at Hornsey War Memorial. Picture: Sam Volpe Wreaths at Hornsey War Memorial. Picture: Sam Volpe

The crowd in the quad at Highgate School for Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Harry Taylor The crowd in the quad at Highgate School for Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Harry Taylor