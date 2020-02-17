Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week's Ham&High 15 years ago

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 17 February 2020

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

Archant

Here's the Ham&High's latest foray into its 2005 archives with history flashbacks charting the brilliant, awful and downright bizarre...

This week 15 years ago a former masseuse who was raped and nearly killed by the Camden Ripper attempted to sue the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

After giving evidence to an independent inquiry the 53-year-old told the Ham&High the CPS had never taken her case seriously.

You may also want to watch:

This newspaper also revealed the lawyer fighting for a group of squatters in Highgate was a squatter herself.

The criminal barrister, 32, whose previous pupils included Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, helped a 20-strong group of squatters on the exclusive Holly Lodge estate hold onto their home.

Elsewhere a playground on a Kentish Town estate was brought back into use 16 years after it was shut down.

Children and parents on Heybridge Estate had been without a playing area since it was shut in 1989 for works that were never carried out.

Most Read

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week’s Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Laughing gas drug kit bought from Amazon delivered in two days

The nitrous oxide kit when it was delivered to the Ham&High office

Hampstead poet reunited with his beloved writing table

Adnandus Dyzantae

Police appeal to find three men over late night assault in Camden Town bar

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

A barrister-cum-squatter, the Camden Ripper and a Kentish Town playground: This week’s Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 18 edition. Picture: Ham&High

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Laughing gas drug kit bought from Amazon delivered in two days

The nitrous oxide kit when it was delivered to the Ham&High office

Hampstead poet reunited with his beloved writing table

Adnandus Dyzantae

Police appeal to find three men over late night assault in Camden Town bar

Three men wanted in connection with an alleged Camden Town bar assault. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Ceballos and Pepe star in thumping win

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Arsenal's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United: Superb second half gives Gunners much-needed win

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka (right) during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Mourinho focused on Tottenham, not fifth place fight

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on the bench at Villa Park

Premier League: Aston Villa 2 Tottenham 3

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

McCall delighted by Saracens togetherness

Saracens Director of rugby Mark McCall before the Gallagher Premiership match at the Allianz Stadium, London.
Drive 24