Crouch End residents have reported low water pressure following a burst water pipe in Hendon - Credit: David Winskill

A burst water pipe in Hendon has left homes across north London without water.

Thames Water engineers are working to fix a large pipe in Westside, Hendon, that burst early on Saturday (December 11).

The water company has warned that homes in NW4, NW7 and NW11

still do not have water or have low pressure, though it said supplies are "largely back on" across the area.

Crouch End writer and campaigner David Winskill said he noticed low water pressure yesterday evening (December 12).

He told the Ham&High: "I noticed it became a dribble at about 6pm, but didn't think much of it.

"But later on I got a text from a neighbour saying Thames Water had warned him he may lose water again."

The Crouch End resident has been phoning friends and family to encourage them to prepare for this situation.

Thames Water is running a drive-through bottled water station at Barnet Copthall Leisure Centre on Champions Way.

The Ham&High will bring you updates as the situation unfolds.