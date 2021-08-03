Helen Allingham's Hampstead watercolour up for auction

Published: 1:46 PM August 3, 2021

The painting of a historic Hampstead home by a renowned Victorian artist is up for auction.

Woolley & Wallis is selling a watercolour of Stanfield House – formerly a public library – by Helen Allingham (1848-1926), who lived in Hampstead for 30 years.

The 1899 piece is one of 13 of Allingham’s works put on the block on August 11 as part of the personal collection of Sir Owen Aisher.

Victor Fauvelle, paintings specialist of Wooley & Wallis, said: “Helen Allingham is better known for her paintings of country cottages, and collectors of her work are very keen on her idyllic rural scenes.

“Town views by Allingham are more scarce and so this is an interesting diversion from her usual oeuvre.

You may also want to watch:

“The fact that Stanfield House is almost completely unchanged from how Allingham depicts it is certainly going to add interest for buyers.

“London views by most artists always attract a strong following and we are excited to see how this painting performs against more traditional examples of her work.”

The painting’s estimated value is £4,000-£6,000. Stanfield House is on the corner of Hampstead High Street, Greenhill and Prince Arthur Road.

For more information visit https://www.woolleyandwallis.co.uk/departments/paintings/pw030321/view-lot/183/