Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Helen Allingham's Hampstead watercolour up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 1:46 PM August 3, 2021   
Stanfield House, Hampstead, by Helen Allingham in 1899

Stanfield House, Hampstead, by Helen Allingham in 1899 - Credit: Woolley & Wallis

The painting of a historic Hampstead home by a renowned Victorian artist is up for auction.  

Woolley & Wallis is selling a watercolour of Stanfield House – formerly a public library – by Helen Allingham (1848-1926), who lived in Hampstead for 30 years. 

The 1899 piece is one of 13 of Allingham’s works put on the block on August 11 as part of the personal collection of Sir Owen Aisher.   

Victor Fauvelle, paintings specialist of Wooley & Wallis, said: “Helen Allingham is better known for her paintings of country cottages, and collectors of her work are very keen on her idyllic rural scenes.   

“Town views by Allingham are more scarce and so this is an interesting diversion from her usual oeuvre. 

You may also want to watch:

“The fact that Stanfield House is almost completely unchanged from how Allingham depicts it is certainly going to add interest for buyers. 

“London views by most artists always attract a strong following and we are excited to see how this painting performs against more traditional examples of her work.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigate reported rape of teenager
  2. 2 London Zoo's aviary unwrapped to create new monkey home
  3. 3 Tennis coach 'distraught' at losing Belsize role amid club row
  1. 4 'Picture of health': Mum's tribute to son who died of sudden cardiac arrest
  2. 5 The situation in North London as Arsenal come up against Spurs
  3. 6 E-scooters set for Camden as council boss backs rental trial
  4. 7 Car driver arrested after crash with van in Camden Town
  5. 8 'Time for banks to share a Crouch End branch'
  6. 9 'Safe and secure home' - Camden takes landlord to court over eviction threat
  7. 10 Harry Kane: Boyhood club cult status or chase that silverware?

The painting’s estimated value is £4,000-£6,000. Stanfield House is on the corner of Hampstead High Street, Greenhill and Prince Arthur Road.

For more information visit https://www.woolleyandwallis.co.uk/departments/paintings/pw030321/view-lot/183/

Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding hits South End Green for the second time in a fortnight on Sunday July 25

Flooding | Video

North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again

Michael Boniface and Sam Volpe

Logo Icon
Piers Plowright in the Gayton Road garden of the old home of Cate Haste and Lord Bragg

Obituary

Piers Plowright obituary: BBC and Hampstead star dies at 83

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A damaged car in Bracknell Gardens

Thames Water 'sorry' after Finchley Road diversion sees cars damaged

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Haverstock Hill cycle lanes

Opinion

Spoiler: Cycling up Haverstock Hill is hard work

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon