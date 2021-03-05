Heath Hands: Video competition to mark 150th anniversary

Published: 11:08 AM March 5, 2021

Heath Hands' Keir Chauhan, who took part in paid work experience in 2020. - Credit: Heath Hands

To mark the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act, charity Heath Hands is running a competition asking people to submit short videos about why they love the Heath.

The charity which runs conservation projects on Hampstead Heath, while also working to make it accessible to diverse sections of the community.

It is asking locals to submit 30-second videos on either "loving the Heath" or "being in nature".

There will be three age groups – under 13s, aged 13-17, and over 18s - and there will be prizes of £100 and £50 for winners and runners-up in each group.

Heath Hands volunteers help tidy up in October 2020. - Credit: Heath Hands

Colin Houston, Heath Hands' project and volunteer manager, said: "‘We’d love to hear what makes the Heath special for you, and are particularly keen hear from different communities and to encourage young people to take part as they will play a key part in the next 150 years of the Heath."

Heath Hands is currently recruiting for a trainee ranger this summer – a three-month paid part-time role.

Both the job advert and the competition close on March 12.

To find out more and enter, visit heath-hands.org.uk/get-digital