Search

Advanced search

Healthy School Street zone: Hampstead to ban cars at certain times around Frognal and Fitzjohns

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 30 January 2020

South Hampstead Junior School in Netherhall Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

South Hampstead Junior School in Netherhall Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A "healthy school street" zone banning cars at certain times of the day is set for Hampstead.

The green scheme, designed to boost air quality and prioritise pedestrians and cyclists, will introduce timed road closures for vehicles in Maresfield Gardens, Netherhall Gardens, Nutley Terrace, and Netherhall Way.

You may also want to watch:

The proposals, which move beyond existing single-street closures, were approved by Camden Council's environment chief Adam Harrison on January 14 and will impact surrounding schools North Bridge House Pre-Preparatory School, Southbank International School, Holy Trinity Primary School and South Hampstead High School. which previously warned the plans could worsen congestion by diverting traffic onto already busy roads.

The closures around Frognal and Fitzjohns will take place between 8am and 9.15am, and from 3pm to 4.15pm, on weekdays during term-time.

The scheme, set to be trialled from as early as April following consultation with residents, schools and businesses, will cost £90,000 and is funded by Transport for London and the Greater London Authority.

Most Read

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Royal guests: Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman open South Hampstead school’s arts hall

The stars of TV series The Crown opened Waterlow Hall with South Hampstead High Schools' headteacher Mrs Vicky Bingham (far right). Picture: South Hampstead High Scool

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead Village BID in the High Court: Pub landlord’s fight continues as other businesses rally against BID

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Royal guests: Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman open South Hampstead school’s arts hall

The stars of TV series The Crown opened Waterlow Hall with South Hampstead High Schools' headteacher Mrs Vicky Bingham (far right). Picture: South Hampstead High Scool

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead Village BID in the High Court: Pub landlord’s fight continues as other businesses rally against BID

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Baggaley delighted to bag another World Ping Pong title

Andrew Baggaley celebrates his success at the World Championship of Ping Pong (pic Tai Chengzhe/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Saracens trio in England U20 squad to face France

Saracens' Manu Vunipola

‘Are you really doing all you can?’ Richard quizzes PM on Nazanin

Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella en route to meet the Prime Minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Wingate & Finchley midfielder Ochieng joins Cork City

Henry Ochieng of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Spurs defender Carter-Vickers joins Luton Town on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers during his loan spell at Stoke City (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)
Drive 24