Healthy School Street zone: Hampstead to ban cars around Frognal and Fitzjohn's

A "healthy school street" zone banning cars and prioritising pedestrians is set for Hampstead.

The green scheme will see timed road closures for vehicles in Maresfield Gardens, Netherhall Gardens, Nutley Terrace, and Netherhall Way.

The proposals, which move beyond existing single-street closures, were approved by Camden Council's environment chief Adam Harrison on January 14 and will impact surrounding schools North Bridge House Pre-Preparatory School, Southbank International School, Holy Trinity Primary School and South Hampstead High School. which previously warned the plans could worsen congestion by diverting traffic onto already busy roads.

The closures around Frognal and Fitzjohn's will take place between 8am and 9.15am, and from 3pm to 4.15pm, on weekdays during term-time.

The scheme, set to begin by May following consultation with local schools and businesses, will cost £90,000 and is funded by Transport for London and the Greater London Authority.