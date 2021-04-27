Camden approves Highgate healthy school street for Brookfield Primary

Published: 4:00 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 1:48 PM April 27, 2021

Cars will be banned between 8.15-9.15am and 3-4pm, Monday to Friday, during term time - Credit: Google

A healthy school street with timed road closures has been approved for Highgate outside Brookfield Primary School.

Cars will be banned from Croftdown Road between the junctions of Chester Road and St Albans Road during school pick-up and drop-off times.

The restrictions will be enforced using a traffic enforcement camera between 8.15-9.15am and 3-4pm, from Monday to Friday, during school term time.

The council is aiming to install the measures by July, which will cost around £50,000.

The scheme will run as a trial for 18 months, after which it could become permanent. A public consultation will be held after 12 months.

Brookfield headteacher Laurel Robin told the Ham&High the school "fully support" the move. "The proposed changes will be transformative in improving safety," Mrs Robin said.

"Our children, staff and parents are passionate about improving air quality and this change will help us in this effort."

Cllr Oliver Lewis (Lab, Highgate), Brookfield’s former chair of governors, said: “I'm really pleased that this schools healthy streets scheme is being put in place for Brookfield school – too many schools suffer from poor air quality so it's very good that Camden is doing this for our schools.

“The more people who walk or cycle to school the better for everyone.”

Vehicles registered to businesses and homes on Croftdown Road will be exempt. Other exemptions include emergency services, disabled residents with a blue badge, and disabled pupils.

To block access for cars, the council is planning to install planters at the junction of Croftdown Road and St Albans Road.

Details of the scheme - Credit: Camden Council

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “Our aim is to make travelling to and from school, safer and healthier for children and their families.

“Camden’s Healthy School Street schemes will help to do that by encouraging active travel as well as addressing issues around schools such as congestion, road danger, poor air quality and the level of carbon emissions.

“Two-thirds of Camden households also don’t have access to a car so these schemes will help bring our road network more into line with where our residents are at this time.”

The scheme’s £50,000 cost is being funded by TfL’s Streetspace programme, including the traffic enforcement camera, planters, signage, notification letters and advertising.

The approval of the Highgate scheme was made on April 22 by Camden Council’s director of environment and sustainability.

In addition to Brookfield, healthy school streets were approved for Kentish Town CofE Primary; St Mary & St Pancras School; Argyle Primary School; Christopher Hatton Primary School; and École Jeannine Manuel.

The estimated collective cost of these schemes is £247,800.

For more information click here.