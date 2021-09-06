How to get rid of a pest infestation in a hotel

Promotion

Published: 2:37 PM September 6, 2021

Putting pest control measures in place can help ensure your guests have a relaxing, enjoyable stay and that they will want to come back again. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most people will require pest control within their lifetime, but none may need it quite as much as a London hotel owner.

We chat with Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control Services in Central London to find out why.

Q: Why do London hotels need pest control help?

A: As places where guests come and go frequently, and where food may be served at any time of day, hotels can be a hotbed for pests. However, booking regular inspections and consulting an expert can help to keep pesky visitors at bay. Hotels are also required to meet health and safety standards and employing the services of a pest control agency is one of the best ways to do this.

Q: What can happen if hotel owners delay seeking the advice of a pest control expert?

A: Failing to book regular pest inspections, or hesitating to seek the help of a pest control agency when a problem arises, could cause your business to close while the issue is resolved and you forking out for costly repairs. You may also face hefty fines if you fail a health and safety inspection, and could do irreparable damage to the reputation of your business.

Q: How can you tell if you have a pest infestation in your hotel?

A: Common signs of a rat or mouse infestation include gnawed or chewed cables, sightings of droppings and bite marks on skirting boards, beams or doors. Small holes in the carpet could indicate a moth or carpet beetle infestation, and foul-smelling odours could point to a cockroach problem.

Hotels can be a hotbed for pests, but setting up an ongoing contract with a professional pest control agency can help prevent infestations, ease your stress and keep your hotel at its best. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bedbugs are another common unwanted hotel guest, so if you notice drops of blood in the bedding, or receive complaints of itching from guests, then it may be best to contact a professional pest control agent.

Q: How can you protect your hotel against pests?

There are a few things you can do to reduce the chance of pest infestation in your hotel:

Hire a professional cleaning service to ensure high standards of hygiene are maintained

Arrange a weekly waste collection service to help you stay on top of your rubbish

Use a pest-proofing service to repair any holes or gaps in your walls and floors to prevent rodents from gaining entry

Listen to customer complaints regarding pests and contact pest control to confirm if you have an infestation

Set up an ongoing contract with a pest control agency – this will help you keep on top of inspections, ease stress, make it easier to run your business

Q: How can you get rid of a hotel pest infestation?

Be sure to listen to your hotel guests' feedback and to contact a pest control professional as soon as possible if any issues with mice, rats or other pests arise. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: If you notice signs of a pest infestation, you can contact one of our pest control experts. They will come and inspect the hotel, offer bespoke advice, explain the next steps and provide you with a free quote.

Using heat treatment, we can reach every nook and cranny of your hotel rooms, effectively removing every pest from your carpets, furnishings and surfaces. We’ll also survey your hotel, to diagnose the cause of the infestation and fix the problem to avoid reinfestation.

We have over 10 years’ experience providing London hotels with professional pest control services. We can help you put effective pest control measures in place to ensure your hotel welcomes only the guests you want.

To find out more, visit inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk for a quote or to book an appointment.

Call 0203 405 5000 or email info@inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.