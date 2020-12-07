Safety first: Why a hands-on first aid training course could be just what your business needs

Promotion

Published: 10:11 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 5:12 PM December 9, 2020

Lisa Dubow of Rosecroft Health and Safety explains the importance of receiving practical, face-to-face first aid training to ensure employees receive the attention they need if they have an accident at work.

Develop life-saving skills that can help you protect the people around you. Picture: Rosecroft Health and Safety - Credit: Archant

Q: Why do businesses need regular first aid training?

A: Receiving immediate attention if injured or ill at work can save your life or make a big difference to your recovery. Businesses are legally required to identify if first-aiders are needed in the workplace, and if so, how many. All first-aiders must receive and pass ‘First Aid at Work’ training.

Q: What skills will I be taught?

A: Hands-on practice with the right equipment and the supervision of a qualified first aid instructor is vital. We teach you the skills you need to save lives, build your confidence, remain calm under pressure and take control of emergencies.

You’ll be taught how to use a defibrillator, deliver CPR and what to do if someone is choking. Our manikins’ technology offers learners real-time feedback on the number and depths of compressions they perform during CPR, providing them with the best possible experience.

Q: What type of training is needed?

A: People working in high-risk environments – construction sites, warehouses or manufacturing facilities – can benefit from our three-day first aid training course. It covers a comprehensive list of first aid skills, demonstrating how to deliver first aid in a prompt, safe and effective manner.

Those in lower risk working environments, like an office, can benefit from our one-day course. You’ll learn how to deal with emergencies and administer general first aid.

We also deliver paediatric first aid training, for those working with children or half-day courses ideal for parents and grandparents.

Q: How can first-aider’s stay up-to-date with training and skills?

A: First-aiders need to requalify every three years. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) recommends annual refresher training for qualified first-aiders. Your knowledge and skills must be kept up-to-date, especially in a Covid-19 world.

Q: Why is first aid training a good life skill to have?

A: First aid can increase a person’s chance of survival and lessen the impact of an injury. You can prevent situations from becoming more severe and help protect the people around you.

Q: How can I book a course?

A: We have first aid courses running at Mill Hill Golf Club starting in January 2021. We’re also more than happy to travel to your workplace and provide courses on your premises or just for you. These are led by fully qualified first aid instructors and result in achieving Ofqual regulated qualifications.

Visit rosecrofthealthandsafety.com to book a course.

Call 020 3488 6968 or email info@rosecrofthealthandsafety.com.

Rosecroft Health and Safety is offering readers half price on courses at Mill Hill Golf Club, if they book on or before January 10, 2021. This is limited to availability.