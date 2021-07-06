Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Health

Whittington Hospital commits to paying all staff Living Wage

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:18 PM July 6, 2021   
The Whittington Hospital turned blue for the NHS' 72nd birthday. Picture: Whittington Health

All staff at the Whittington Hospital will now receive at least £10.85 an hour - Credit: Whittington Health

The Whittington Health NHS Trust is now an accredited Living Wage employer. 

The trust, which runs the Archway hospital, has been recognised by the Living Wage Foundation as it has committed to paying all staff an hourly rate of at least £10.85.

Whittington Health is also supporting an initiative in Islington to make it north London's first "Living Wage Borough". It is one of seventeen employers - including Islington Council and the Archway Tavern pub - to make the commitment.

The NHS body has promised to ensure any contractors it uses are also paid at least £10.85.

The hospital's chief exec, Siobhan Harrington, said: “My colleagues have all worked unbelievably hard during the Covid-19 pandemic and it is simply the right thing to do to make this commitment that they can be safe in the knowledge that they will always receive a living wage for the incredible work that they do.”

You may also want to watch:

The Living Wage is set by the Living Wage Foundation, it is not the government's National Living Wage. The latter sets the legal minimum pay for over-23s at £8.91 an hour. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Furious' residents oppose council housing plans in Crouch End
  2. 2 Couple's anger over estate plan which would see their home knocked down
  3. 3 Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim forgotten fortunes
  1. 4 Crouch End salon shortlisted in British hairdressing awards
  2. 5 Three arrests after knife fight in Highgate
  3. 6 Crime and safety fears over use of e-scooters in Hampstead
  4. 7 Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland
  5. 8 Highgate parking changes dropped — two years on from uproar
  6. 9 Soho House private members' club studio opens in Crouch End Broadway
  7. 10 Granit Xhaka will flourish in Italy but Arsenal will not miss him
The Whittington Hospital
Archway News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highgate Wood. Picture: Sam Volpe

Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
CCTV of an assault in Station Road

Metropolitan Police | Video

Police probe attack, lockdown parties and apparent drug use on council site

Charles Thomson

person
Santander

Santander confirms 20 London branches will close

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
General manager of Covid Recovery Becky Board administers the hospital's first Pfizer-BioNTech Covid

Data

Covid-19 cases of Delta variant rise in Camden and Haringey

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus