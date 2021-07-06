Published: 7:18 PM July 6, 2021

All staff at the Whittington Hospital will now receive at least £10.85 an hour - Credit: Whittington Health

The Whittington Health NHS Trust is now an accredited Living Wage employer.

The trust, which runs the Archway hospital, has been recognised by the Living Wage Foundation as it has committed to paying all staff an hourly rate of at least £10.85.

Whittington Health is also supporting an initiative in Islington to make it north London's first "Living Wage Borough". It is one of seventeen employers - including Islington Council and the Archway Tavern pub - to make the commitment.

The NHS body has promised to ensure any contractors it uses are also paid at least £10.85.

The hospital's chief exec, Siobhan Harrington, said: “My colleagues have all worked unbelievably hard during the Covid-19 pandemic and it is simply the right thing to do to make this commitment that they can be safe in the knowledge that they will always receive a living wage for the incredible work that they do.”

The Living Wage is set by the Living Wage Foundation, it is not the government's National Living Wage. The latter sets the legal minimum pay for over-23s at £8.91 an hour.