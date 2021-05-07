Whittington NHS bosses announce maternity transformation plans

Published: 4:38 PM May 7, 2021

New mum Cherelle with baby Valentina and her midwife Nikola at the Whittington - Credit: Whittington Health

Whittington Health is to invest "over £1m" in its maternity services.

Announced on International Day of the Midwife on May 5, the bosses at the Archway hospital have revealed plans for a "maternity transformation programme".

Investment in maternity services at the Whittington has long been mooted as part of its long-term estates strategy, and now the hospital has freed up cash to invest in its staff and facilities.

The money will go towards ensuring more expectant mums have the same midwives throughout their care, digitising services, and improving staff development.

Hospital bosses are also beginning to "plan, design and prepare for" a refurbishment of maternity and neo-natal services which would see "brand new wards for everyone who uses the trust’s maternity units" - and work could start in 2023.

The money announced so far does not include refurbishment costs.

At the hospital, a "Maternity Transformation Board" was set up in January this year, and processes to improve continuity of care have already been implemented.

The first mum to give birth under the new arrangements was a woman called Cherelle. Her daughter Valentina was born on April 12. She said she felt "really lucky" to have had the same midwife throughout her pregnancy.

Whittington Health’s chief exec Siobhan Harrington said: “Each year over 3,600 new Whittington Babies arrive into the world and predictions show that even more will be arriving each year in the future.

"We want every single mum and their partners to have a great experience and that is why we are investing in every aspect of our maternity services.

"This will result in more staff, teams who are equipped with the tools they need to work better and smarter and improved environments for patients and babies to ensure that we can continue to offer safe, personalised and caring maternity services for decades to come.”

Roz Webb chairs the hospital's Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP) – a group of parents who have given birth there.

She said: “The MVP is delighted at this announcement. We know how much the Whittington cares for women and birthing people and their families, and it would make such a difference to everyone to work and be cared for in a space that is fit for purpose."