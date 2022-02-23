Proposals to close NHS sites and create central 'hub'

Whittington Health presented plans to develop a "new, modern facility" in Wood Green to Haringey Council's overview and scrutiny committee on February 21 - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

Haringey residents are now able to comment on plans to centralise Whittington Health’s services in a new health hub, located in Wood Green.

Presented by Whittington Health to Haringey Council’s health overview and scrutiny meeting on February 21, the plans involve the shutting down of the current Whittington Health sites at Bounds Green Health Centre, Stuart Crescent Health Centre and St Ann’s Hospital, and to pool everything into one space.

The location Whittington Health has earmarked for the new site is in The Mall in Wood Green, a space it says will enable it to develop “a new, modern facility that is fit for purpose”.

Working in partnership with other NHS providers such as North Middlesex University Hospital Trust, as well as Haringey Council and Voluntary Community Services, the new space will deliver primary care and other NHS services, as well as some council services.

It is proposed that the Hornsey Wood Green GP surgery moves into the premises.

Jonathan Gardner, director of strategy and corporate affairs at Whittington Health, said: “We want to make our services more coordinated and co-located with council services, primary care, voluntary care, and get that real sense of a community feel, of being in the heart of the community and serving the community.

“The idea of this is a hub that is a community hub, that people come in for all the different services, including council services and the voluntary community services.”

Concerns around the suitability of moving into a privately-owned site were raised in the meeting by Cllr Dana Carlin, with Cllr Pippa Connor pushing for more information on the lease that would be involved in the deal.

A spokesperson for Whittington Health said: "The proposed central health hub will put people at its focus through innovative partnership working across the NHS, council and voluntary sector, with a modern and high-quality space in a location in central Haringey which is easier for people to get to.

“Over the next 12 weeks we will be listening to our patients, service users, staff and stakeholders. We welcome all interested parties to attend the engagement events and share their thoughts.”

All current and previous patients and service users will receive the consultation pack through the post.

For others who wish to take part, complete the questionnaire online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Haringey2022

The consultation is due to run until May 18.