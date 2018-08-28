Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Social care funding: Westminster woman loses respite and forced too pay more towards care after moving across Camden border

PUBLISHED: 10:35 17 January 2019

Sari Alikhani at home in Primrose Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sari Alikhani at home in Primrose Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

When paraplegic Westminster woman Sari Alikhani moved five minutes down the road to a new Camden flat, she was assured that transferring her care plan would be straightforward.

It has proved to be anything but for Sari, 40, who became paralysed from the waist down after contracting Guillain-Barré syndrome five years ago.

In Westminster, Sari’s care funding allowed her mother Barbara – who acts both as a carer for her during the nights and for her father who suffers from Alzheimer’s – six weeks respite funding.

Camden has only accounted for two days of this, leaving Sari stunned. It has also assessed her finances and asked her to pay £133 a week towards the personal budget for her care.

Sari said she accepts this, if it is what the council deems her capable of paying, but Westminster didn’t require her to contribute. Sari and her family continue to pay more to meet the hourly rate of her chosen carers.

She said: “The respite is really important. If I need any medication or anything during the night, mum gives it, and she looks after my father, too.”

Sari also had the number of funded hours of care she receives cut from 41.75 to 39.25, too.

This amounts to roughly £40 a week. The council said this was because Sari’s family now employed a cleaner.

The council also explained that if Sari’s mother agreed to a carer’s assessment the respite funding could be re-evaluated.

She has been left confused by different ways of managing contingency payments – for example, for when appointments overrun.

In total, her direct payment has been cut by about £140, most of it due to the respite cut.

The Ham&High understands Camden includes these in direct payments and they build up to a maximum if unspent as the year progresses. Westminster instead awarded a fixed weekly sum that could be paid back if unspent.

Sari told the Ham&High: “I’ve complained but just had radio silence. I’ve heard different things from different people about the contingency.

“My fear is I am not sure I could ever call on Camden, and my care needs are only going to get worse. We moved to pay lower rent, but we’ve been paying out more.”

A Camden Council spokesman said it gives people “personal choice” over their care and added: “We set a personal budget working closely with the adult and their family. We are very happy to review the level of support we provide a particular individual, including respite care, if circumstances change.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Farrell leads Saracens contingent in England squad for Six Nations

Owen Farrell is one of seven Saracens players in the England squad for their Six Nations match against Ireland (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Hendon hope losing run finally ends against Tiverton

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Dembele seals move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F

Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

Social care funding: Westminster woman loses respite and forced too pay more towards care after moving across Camden border

Sari Alikhani at home in Primrose Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists