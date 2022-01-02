'We Care for You': Campaign to support hidden carers

Carers First's We Care for You campaign - Credit: Carers First

A charity has launched a campaign to ensure hidden carers are helped.

Carers First's We Care for You aims to encourage people who may not realise they are carers to seek the advice and support – and to make time for themselves.

The charity says an estimated 20,500 people in Haringey provide care for a relative or friend.

Three quarters of carers suffer from stress and anxiety due to missing out on support. Campaign research identified that hidden carers often have a lack of “me time”, and that the “little things” – such as hobbies and time with friends – are the first to go.

Carers First's We Care for You campaign - Credit: Carers First

Chief executive Alison Taylor said: “Many hidden carers don’t consider themselves as carers – they’re a husband, a son, daughter or mother. This can make it less likely that they’ll reach out for support, but we want to ensure that hidden carers are not forgotten.

"The We Care for You campaign shows hidden carers that they are not alone, and that advice and support is available. Their wellbeing matters, and we want to support them to find a balance in their lives, that they wish to achieve.”

Carers First's We Care for You campaign - Credit: Carers First

The campaign includes a pocket guide filled with practical advice for making “me time” a reality, which is available in print and as a downloadable resource.

A carer supporting the campaign said: “[The campaign concept] does make me smile. I find that typically I’ve become really rubbish at looking after me. I’ve been a great advocate for my loved one, but not such a great one for myself. It’s a good message for carers to see.”

Carers First operates across Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend on Sea, Medway, Haringey, Hackney, Newham and Waltham Forest.

It works with unpaid carers to provide personalised information and advice. Registration is free and Carers First offers services to support carers at every stage of their caring journey.

To find out more about the campaign and Carers First, or to access advice and support, visit the website carersfirst.org.uk or call 0300 303 1555. To download the pocket guide, visit carersfirst.org.uk/wecareforyou