Contaminated blood scandal: Ex-Royal Free haemophilia director to address Infected Blood Inquiry in October

PUBLISHED: 07:57 29 August 2020

Victims of the contaminated blood inquiry. Pictures: Infected and affected families

The public inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has announced medics including former Royal Free Hospital haemophilia centre chief Professor Christine Lee will give evidence this autumn.

Prof Lee will spend two days at the inquiry – October 20 and 21.

She was director of the Hampstead hospital’s haemophilia centre from 1992 to 2005, having worked as a registrar and consultant there during the 1980s.

In a 2015 interview with the Royal College of Physicians she admitted that from 1983 onwards staff knew “100 per cent of people” given Factor 8 blood products to treat haemophilia would get hepatitis C.

The Infected Blood Inquiry began in September 2018 – since then many of Prof Lee’s former patients and their families – including Mark Ward, Mark Stewart and Della Ryness-Hirsch – have given evidence.

September 22 sees a new phase of hearings begin, with the first witness being former health secretary Lord David Owen.

Inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff said despite Covid-19, he had been determined to make progress with the inquiry.

