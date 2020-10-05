Search

Thirteen Dartmouth Park teenagers taken to hospital after eating ‘what they believed to be sweets’

PUBLISHED: 15:12 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 05 October 2020

La Sainte Union Catholic School. Picture: Google Maps

La Sainte Union Catholic School. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Thirteen pupils from La Sainte Union Catholic School were taken to hospital this morning after eating “what they believed to be sweets”.

The London Ambulance Service and Met Police were called at about 11.45am to reports of an incident at the Highgate Road school, opposite Hampstead Heath.

A clinical team leader, five ambulance crews, medics in cars and incident response officers assessed 13 teenagers and took them to hospital.

Police said the children had eaten “what they believed to be sweets” and were “feeling unwell”, but no-one is believed to be seriously affected.

A spokesperson for the police stressed that the school has not been evacuated.

Enquiries are underway to establish what happened, and no-one has been arrested.

If you have been impacted by this incident, contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

