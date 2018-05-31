Search

Street Smiles: Thanking Camden’s bin collectors keeping streets clean during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:27 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 28 April 2020

Benzie from the streets team on Kentish Town Road. Picture: Veolia

Benzie from the streets team on Kentish Town Road. Picture: Veolia

Archant

Camden is thanking its bin collectors for the crucial work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic to keep streets clean and safe.

A colourful tribute from West Hampstead. Picture: @jgwhamp/TwitterA colourful tribute from West Hampstead. Picture: @jgwhamp/Twitter

Key workers from Veolia take to the roads every week to ensure bins are collected and residents’ health and safety is protected.

Camden Council’s environment lead Adam Harrison said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to our recycling and waste collection and cleaning teams who are working to keep Camden clean and safe.

“We have seen Camden’s community spirit shine through and the resilient response of our key workers and residents makes a difference.”

Veolia has launched a Street Smiles campaign asking people to place a picture of a smiling sun in their window to recognise bin collectors’ vital work.

Thank you from Gondar Gardens. Picture: Nikki BennettThank you from Gondar Gardens. Picture: Nikki Bennett

A spokesperson for Veolia said: “We are extremely proud of our teams and we are thankful to the public who have got behind our #StreetSmiles campaign and continue to motivate our frontline staff with smiling sun pictures and messages of support.”

Andrew from the recycling collections team. Picture: VeoliaAndrew from the recycling collections team. Picture: Veolia

Fortune Green tribute. Picture: @jgwhamp/TwitterFortune Green tribute. Picture: @jgwhamp/Twitter

Topic Tags:

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queens Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

