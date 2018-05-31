Street Smiles: Thanking Camden’s bin collectors keeping streets clean during coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 10:27 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 28 April 2020
Archant
Camden is thanking its bin collectors for the crucial work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic to keep streets clean and safe.
Key workers from Veolia take to the roads every week to ensure bins are collected and residents’ health and safety is protected.
Camden Council’s environment lead Adam Harrison said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to our recycling and waste collection and cleaning teams who are working to keep Camden clean and safe.
“We have seen Camden’s community spirit shine through and the resilient response of our key workers and residents makes a difference.”
Veolia has launched a Street Smiles campaign asking people to place a picture of a smiling sun in their window to recognise bin collectors’ vital work.
A spokesperson for Veolia said: “We are extremely proud of our teams and we are thankful to the public who have got behind our #StreetSmiles campaign and continue to motivate our frontline staff with smiling sun pictures and messages of support.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.