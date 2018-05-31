Street Smiles: Thanking Camden’s bin collectors keeping streets clean during coronavirus pandemic

Benzie from the streets team on Kentish Town Road. Picture: Veolia Archant

Camden is thanking its bin collectors for the crucial work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic to keep streets clean and safe.

A colourful tribute from West Hampstead. Picture: @jgwhamp/Twitter A colourful tribute from West Hampstead. Picture: @jgwhamp/Twitter

Key workers from Veolia take to the roads every week to ensure bins are collected and residents’ health and safety is protected.

Camden Council’s environment lead Adam Harrison said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to our recycling and waste collection and cleaning teams who are working to keep Camden clean and safe.

“We have seen Camden’s community spirit shine through and the resilient response of our key workers and residents makes a difference.”

Veolia has launched a Street Smiles campaign asking people to place a picture of a smiling sun in their window to recognise bin collectors’ vital work.

Thank you from Gondar Gardens. Picture: Nikki Bennett Thank you from Gondar Gardens. Picture: Nikki Bennett

A spokesperson for Veolia said: “We are extremely proud of our teams and we are thankful to the public who have got behind our #StreetSmiles campaign and continue to motivate our frontline staff with smiling sun pictures and messages of support.”

Andrew from the recycling collections team. Picture: Veolia Andrew from the recycling collections team. Picture: Veolia

Fortune Green tribute. Picture: @jgwhamp/Twitter Fortune Green tribute. Picture: @jgwhamp/Twitter